TAIT Acquired By Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Non-public fairness investor Goldman Sachs Options revealed plans to take a majority stake within the TAIT, the stay occasions manufacturing and automation firm.

The deal, which continues to be topic to regulatory approval, will see the Goldman-backed personal fairness enterprise purchase a controlling share of TAIT from associates of Windfall Fairness Companions. The monetary particulars of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Based by Michael Tait in 1978, TAIT has developed a repute suppliers of touring staging, scenic, and automation for stay occasions and at present maintains workplaces world wide, together with the U.S., Europe, the Center East and Asia.

“We’ve been extremely impressed with TAIT’s differentiated options, passionate workers and lengthy monitor document as a number one participant in enabling stay leisure and experiences the world over. We’re excited to associate with Adam and his group on their subsequent part of development,” stated Leonard Seevers, Companion in Non-public Fairness at Goldman Sachs Options.

“I imagine Windfall has been integral to TAIT’s success. We thank them for his or her partnership and help in serving to the corporate obtain unbelievable work,” added Adam Davis, Chief Government Officer of TAIT.