Tabitha Brown for Target Collection 2024: Home, Kitchen and Pantry

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

This isn’t Tabitha Brown‘s first rodeo with Goal. The beloved CAA-repped TikTok star, actress and writer — who rose to fame throughout lockdown — has launched one other collaboration with the retailer, and it’s full of statement-making house items, kitchen instruments, pantry staples and wine.

It 2022, Brown dropped 4 limited-time Goal collections comprised of clothes, swimwear, equipment, workplace decor, kitchenware, meals and entertaining necessities. Her latest collaboration focuses on 5 most important classes: grocery, gifting necessities, stationary, kitchen and residential decor. Costs vary from simply $2.99 to $70.

The collab boasts eye-popping patterns, together with tropical florals, polka dots, tropical fruit prints, and rainbow stripes, with designs displayed throughout notebooks, reward wrapping, pouches, image frames, laptop computer sleeves, stationary and kitchenware.

Alongside the house and way of life equipment, Brown and Goal launched an assortment of meals and drinks: snacks, dips, pre-made lunches and meal kits (assume salads and pastas) and crimson and white wines (promoting for simply $7.99 per bottle). As a proud vegan (who authored plant-based cookbook Cooking From the Spirit), all foods and drinks gadgets within the new Goal assortment are, fittingly, vegan.

Accessible for pickup and supply.

Lastly, the gathering contains dinnerware and serving dishes to deal with all of Brown’s plant-based treats, alongside cookware, reducing boards, utensils, mixing bowls and home equipment, from air fryers to non-public blenders.

Store the Tabitha Brown x Goal assortment right here, and see our prime summer-ready picks from the road under. Plus, you should definitely atone for Brown’s full assortment of books: New York Instances Finest Vendor Feeding the Soul, the guided journal Seen, Cherished and Heard and her most up-to-date work, I Did a New Factor.