T.J. Holmes in Ambulance With Amy Robach After Chicago Marathon Injury

T.J. Holmes was taken to the hospital through an ambulance after struggling an damage whereas participating within the Chicago Marathon.

Holmes, 47, undertook the working occasion alongside Amy Robach on Sunday, October 13, earlier than Robach, 51, shared through social media that her accomplice had been injured. “Mile 21 and the Achilles gave out,” Robach wrote through Instagram Tales over a photograph of Holmes’ legs strapped to a stretcher inside an ambulance.

Three hours later, Holmes shared an replace of his personal through Instagram, posting a photograph of himself wanting exhausted on the stretcher and lined on the waist with a blanket. A second snap in his Instagram carousel confirmed his legs strapped in, whereas an extra video, seemingly filmed by Robach, confirmed Holmes listening to directions supplied by an emergency officer who was caring for him.

“So, this occurred. Full story to return …. 😢#DNF #chicagomarathon,” Holmes captioned his put up.

Lower than one hour previous to Robach’s put up, the reporter had shared a smiling selfie of her and Holmes working alongside a crowd of individuals within the 26.2-mile race.

The previous Good Morning America coanchors, who revealed earlier this month that they’re dwelling collectively “full time,” share a love of working, competing within the New York Metropolis Half Marathon collectively in March after first participating within the occasion collectively as work colleagues in November 2022.

Robach had beforehand been married to Andrew Shue, whom she reportedly separated from in August 2022. She filed to divorce Shue in December that yr.

For Holmes’ half, he had been married to legal professional Marilee Fiebig earlier than reportedly separating from her that very same month. The pair additionally filed for divorce in December.

Through the June 12 episode of Holmes and Robach’s “Amy & T.J.” podcast, Robach revealed that a few of their GMA coworkers severed ties with the couple after particulars of their romance went public.

“So we went again to work for 2 days after that tabloid that shall not be named launched these images,” Robach mentioned through the podcast. “As we identified, simply discovering us in a non-public relationship. They didn’t catch us dishonest, that was not what occurred. However once we got here again for these two days, we had been surrounded with help. My dressing room was filled with all of our colleagues.”

Holmes interjected through the episode that a few of their coworkers’ sentiments had been “pretend” and absolute “B.S.” Robach then shared that after she and Holmes had been let go from their jobs, quite a lot of their colleagues additionally disappeared from their lives.

“However as soon as it was clear that we weren’t coming again, I by no means heard from most individuals once more,” Robach admitted.