SZA Cringes Just Like Us After Oversharing: ‘Tape My Mouth Shut’

SZA is feeling “cringe” after baring her soul a bit an excessive amount of about her love life.

All of it started when the 34-year-old “Snooze” singer took to social media to share some intense ideas on love.

“I wanna be liked so madly I can’t assume, I can’t breathe, I can’t BE. I WANNA BE TRAPPED IN THE EVER DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF HYSTERIA THAT IS LOVE. I WANNA DROWN AND SUFFOCATE IN ITTTT,” she passionately posted to X on Friday, August 2. “AAAAHHHHHHH CHOKE ME IN LOVE PLEASE!!!”

The following day, SZA appeared to remorse her openness, admitting in a brand new put up, “I like embarrassing myself to the purpose of getting to ghost somebody BECAUSE WHY DID I SAY AND DO THAAAATTT.”

Followers have been fast to indicate assist, with one person commenting, “i assumed it was okay to be cringe bae? let’s be cringe collectively.” In response, SZA dubbed herself the “cringe queen” and doubled down on her embarrassment.

“This was an overshare that killed meeeee. I stated SO MUCH,” she added. “I simply wanna tape my mouth shut.”

This summer time, SZA hasn’t simply been candid about her quest for love she’s additionally been sharing her pure hair journey with followers. On July 9, the Grammy-winning singer posted a snapshot on Instagram displaying off her pure brunette curls. Rocking a backwards crimson baseball cap, she captioned the photograph, “Let the Pure hair out earlier than it sweats out fully lol.”

SZA’s hair journey has been a subject she’s overtly mentioned over time. Again in 2016, she talked to Essence about experimenting with copper hair dye — a call she shortly regretted when her hair began falling out.

In 2019, she took to social media to share a extra private facet of her story. She revealed that as a youngster, she suffered from hair loss as a result of extreme anemia, which additionally affected her temper and power ranges.

“Random psychological well being tea. My dr came upon I used to be tremendous anemic and that’s why my hair was falling out,” she wrote, urging her followers to remain on high of their vitamin consumption. “I used to be SUPER f—king unhappy n chilly n sleepy as hell and so forth. Additionally tremendous poor in D3 (extra temper s—t) VITAMINS MAKE A F—KING DIFFERENCE FRIENDwpr social media but in addition on main levels. Whereas accepting her Grammy for Greatest R&B Track in February, she took a second to fangirl over Taylor Swift within the viewers, exclaiming, “Hello, Taylor, I like you.”