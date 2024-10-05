Syracuse vs. UNLV prediction, odds, line, spread: 2024 Week 6 college football picks from proven model

It did not take Barry Odom lengthy to overtake the UNLV soccer program in a optimistic method. UNLV employed Odom, who was the defensive coordinator at Arkansas, as head coach earlier than final season when the Rebels have been coming off their ninth straight dropping 12 months below three totally different head coaches. However Odom led UNLV to a 9-5 file final 12 months and this season, the Rebels are 4-0 and ranked within the AP High 25 for the primary time in program historical past. No. 25 UNLV performs Syracuse (3-1) on Friday in non-conference play. Syracuse is coming off a 42-14 win over Holy Cross final week and the Orange are 1-3 towards the unfold this season.

Kickoff is 9 p.m. ET on Friday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Rebels are 6-point favorites in the latest UNLV vs. Syracuse odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5.

UNLV vs. Syracuse unfold: Rebels -6

UNLV vs. Syracuse over/below: 55.5 factors

UNLV vs. Syracuse cash line: Rebels -223, Orange +181

SYR: The Orange are 9-5-1 ATS after a win because the begin of the 2022 season

UNLV: The Revels are 4-0 ATS this season

Why Syracuse can cowl

The Orange are off to a quick begin below first-year head coach Fran Brown with a 3-1 file. Brown shortly showcased his skill to usher in prime expertise from the switch portal with the addition of Kyle McCord, who was the Tenth-best quarterback within the switch portal in accordance with 247Sports after taking part in his first three seasons at Ohio State. McCord threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions whereas finishing 65.8% of his passes because the Buckeyes gained their first 11 video games earlier than dropping to Michigan, 30-24, within the closing recreation of the common season and lacking the Faculty Soccer Playoff final 12 months.

Syracuse has gone all-in on the McCord-focused offense, throwing on 63.8% of performs, the third-highest share in faculty soccer. The Orange are averaging the third-most passing yards per recreation (358) as properly with the senior throwing at the very least 330 yards in all 4 video games with three four-touchdown performances. Syracuse is permitting simply 5.8 yards per cross, which is 18th in faculty soccer, and has recorded at the very least one interception in three of 4 video games this season. McCord can lead Syracuse to maintain tempo with UNLV offensively on Friday, which supplies the Orange a high quality probability at overlaying the quantity and even profitable outright. See who to again at SportsLine.

Why UNLV can cowl

UNLV is ranked within the AP High 25 for the primary time in program historical past and is seeking to transfer on from the off-the-field distraction from quarterback Matthew Sluka redshirting resulting from a dispute over NIL cash. The Rebels went 3-0 with Sluka however proved they may win with out him final week as Hajj-Malik Williams accomplished 13 of 16 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and a rating in a 59-14 win over Fresno State. UNLV seemed like a crew seeking to make a press release, scoring its most factors towards an FBS program since 2016.

Senior huge receiver Ricky White III leads UNLV with 20 receptions for 253 yards and 5 touchdowns, together with 10 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns final week. He has 54.1% of all UNLV receptions this season as an integral a part of the crew’s passing success. The Rebels have held every of their opponents to 14 factors at house this season with a median margin of victory of 51.5 factors. See who to again at SportsLine.

