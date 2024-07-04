Sydney Sweeney Falls Victim to Hack: X Account Used to Promote Solana Scam Coin

The Solana blockchain continues to be a serious choice for cybercriminals, as evidenced by the most recent cybersecurity assault involving rising Hollywood celebrity and actress Sydney Sweeney when her X (previously Twitter) account was compromised to be able to promote a faux Solana-based meme coin dubbed “SWEENEY.”

Sweeney’s notoriety and affect had been used to trick unwary followers into investing within the fraudulent meme coin by posts that promised bonuses and particular alternatives for early traders.

Faux Solana-Based mostly Meme Coin SWEENEY’s Entry Into The Crypto Market

On Tuesday, Sydney Sweeney was the latest sufferer of a social media hack as her X account was hacked to promote a faux Solana-based meme coin. This occasion comes after comparable movie star assaults, all geared toward selling questionable cryptocurrency tokens, like these on 50 Cent and Hulk Hogan.

Following the hack, the intruders posted deceptive messages and hyperlinks engaging Sweeney’s followers to spend money on the phony cryptocurrency SWEENEY, making the most of her high-profile place and sizable social media following. “Going dwell on areas quickly, keep tuned to see what SWEENEY can do,” one of many posts learn.

These feedback, which appeared genuine to her tens of millions of followers, directed individuals to the web site that claimed to be promoting the faux Solana meme coin. The concept Sweeney’s account was compromised was sparked by the workforce’s fast motion to take again management of her account and take away the false posts.

In keeping with buying and selling platform TOBTC, the meme coin witnessed a notable surge in buying and selling exercise after its introduction into the crypto market, amassing over $10 million in lower than 2 hours. Nevertheless, regardless of experiencing such a large buying and selling quantity, SWEENEY suffered a roughly 90% decline in worth a couple of hours after the posts had been deleted.

It’s price noting that this isn’t the primary time Sweeney’s X account has been hacked and utilized by cybercriminals to advertise a faux token. Again in January, the actress’s account was breached to advertise a separate Solana meme forex with a graphic depiction of intercourse.

Extra Hollywood Actors Breach Forward?

Sydney Sweeney is the second Hollywood determine who has fallen sufferer to a hack in lower than 2 months. In April, celebrity actor Tom Holland also called Spider-man, noticed his X account breached by hackers.

These unhealthy actors allegedly introduced that the Spider-Man hero was establishing “Spiderverse” in collaboration with the Binance change after taking management of the account, which boasts tens of millions of followers.

This occasion brings to gentle the growing tendency of fraudsters to make use of well-known social media profiles to advertise cryptocurrency schemes. It additionally emphasizes how essential it’s for customers to train warning when interacting with digital belongings and to substantiate the legitimacy of funding alternatives, significantly these marketed on movie star profiles.

