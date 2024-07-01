Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets 400m hurdles world record at trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone continued her dominance within the ladies’s 400 hurdles, setting (one other) world file Sunday at Hayward Discipline within the U.S. Olympic monitor and discipline trials finale. McLaughlin-Levrone crossed the end line in 50.65 seconds, then lined her mouth in shock upon seeing her time.

McLaughlin-Levrone’s earlier world file, additionally set at Hayward Discipline, was 50.68, which she ran on the 2022 World Championships.

“Truthfully, reward God, I used to be not anticipating that,” McLaughlin-Levrone stated on the published after her race. “Something is feasible in Christ. I’m simply amazed, baffled and in shock.”

Anna Cockrell (52.64) was second and Jasmine Jones (52.77) was third and can be a part of McLaughlin-Levrone in Paris.

Dalilah Muhammad, who gained gold in Rio and silver in Tokyo, completed sixth.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the defending gold medalist within the 400 hurdles, and almost each time she strains up on the monitor she units a brand new world file. She isn’t simply the favourite in Paris however anticipated to win by a large margin.

However she swears that every race she lowers her time, she’s genuinely shocked, and grateful.

“I knew I used to be in 50-point excessive vary, and it was only a matter of getting a stride sample down,” she stated. “I knew the health was there. I used to be a bit shocked that it got here along with not the very best stride sample … there’s nonetheless extra we are able to work on.”

That work, and the possible outcomes, encourage her.

McLaughlin-Levrone goals of going sub-50 seconds and given her historical past, it does not appear to be a stretch.

“It is actually thrilling, excited about methods to enhance upon historical past,” she stated. “That is at all times one thing I am .”

She referred to as the world file a “confidence booster” going into Paris.

Earlier than the ultimate, McLaughlin-Levrone’s coach, the legendary Bobby Kersee, inspired her to “not be afraid to take it out, to belief my health coming house and simply execute my 10 hurdles.”

“He’s at all times utilizing boxing phrases,” McLaughlin-Levrone stated. “So these had been my Joe Frazier’s as we speak, the ten hurdles, simply ensuring I used to be targeted on these. There was no time purpose.”

And sure, on this analogy, McLaughlin-Levrone is Muhammad Ali, himself a former Olympian.

McLaughlin-Levrone will doubtless be on the 4×400 group as effectively; she ran the primary leg of the relay on the Tokyo Video games, main the Individuals to gold.

Relay group swimming pools are anticipated to be introduced by USATF by July 8.

McLaughlin-Levrone has flirted with the thought of working the 400 hurdles and 400, however the present Olympic monitor schedule just isn’t conducive to that. Generally evidently McLaughlin-Levrone might win, or a minimum of contend for a medal, in any of the sprinting occasions. As of Sunday morning she had the sixth quickest 200 time this season, set Los Angeles in Might.

“I simply wished to deal with one … and do it to the very best of my capability,” she stated. “That is why we selected the 400 hurdles. At this time was an excellent testomony of (doing) that.

“There’s nonetheless extra to come back.”

Contributing: Tyler Dragon