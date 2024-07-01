Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets 400-meter hurdle world record at U.S. Olympic trials

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone received the 400-meter hurdle last and set a world document for the occasion on the U.S. Olympic Crew Trials on Sunday.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning gold medalist and world No. 1, completed with a time of fifty.65 seconds. Simply over two seconds behind her had been Anna Cockrell and Jasmine Jones.

As the highest three finishers, all three secured a spot on the Olympic Crew for the occasion, main what could possibly be one among America’s strongest occasions in Paris.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning gold medalist and world No. 1, barely broke a sweat within the semifinals Saturday with a 52.48-second effort to advance to the ultimate Sunday at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

A good-tempered McLaughlin-Levrone promised to “let it fly” on this meet’s final occasion.

McLaughlin saved the promise, crouching to the ground whereas overlaying her mouth in shock after seeing her record-breaking time.

Following the race, McLaughlin thanked God and stated she was “amazed, baffled and in shock.”

She was pushed by Cockrell, who recorded a private finest 52.95 within the semifinals to earn her spot within the last — after which bested that through the finals with a time of 52.64.

In distinction to McLaughlin-Levrone’s businesslike demeanor, Cockrell couldn’t comprise her pleasure about breaking the 53-second mark for the primary time.

“It means I’m prepared,” she stated. “It tells me what we’ve been working for up to now is working. I’m happy, I’m happy.”





Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competes within the girls’s 400-meter hurdles semifinal Saturday. Patrick Smith / Getty Photographs

The ability-packed area in Sunday’s last additionally included Tokyo silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad and Shamier Little, who received her warmth on Saturday.

After securing her Olympic spot within the 400-meter hurdles, second place finisher Cockrell stated she was “emotional” however wished to take the second to not speak about herself however about Muhammad, who Cockrell stated had “revolutionized” the occasion.

“The affect you have had on this sport goes past medals, goes past data,” Cockrell stated.

Muhammad completed sixth within the occasion, lacking out on a spot for it in Paris.

“Your grace, your poise, your competitors, your mentorship of me — I am unable to say thanks to ‘De’ sufficient,” Cockrell stated. “I need to give her her flowers now.”

Tokyo silver medalist Keni Harrison, Rio silver medalist Nia Ali and Alaysha Johnson, who recorded the very best semifinal time of 12.36 seconds, competed within the girls’s 100 hurdles.

Harrison completed sixth and Ali completed fourth, lacking out on a spot on the group for the occasion.

The 100-meter winner was world No. 17 Masai Russell, adopted by Johnson and Grace Stark.

Rai Benjamin, who received silver in Tokyo, CJ Allen, and Trevor Bassitt clinched the spots for the boys’s 400-meter hurdles.

Benjamin and Allen turned within the prime two last occasions — a meet document of 46.46 and a 47.81, respectively. Bassitt clocked in at 47.82.



