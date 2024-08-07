Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes 400m hurdles final at 2024 Olympics – NBC New York

Reigning Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone can have an opportunity to defend her 400m hurdles gold medal on Thursday after qualifying for the ultimate occasion in a semifinals the place she ran away from the pack.

McLaughlin-Levrone had a semifinal qualifying time of 52.13 seconds, greater than a second and a half forward of the quantity two qualifier in her warmth.

McLaughlin-Levrone received gold for the ladies’s 400m hurdles and the ladies’s 4x400m relay within the 2020 Olympics. The Staff USA star is a favourite to return to the highest of the rostrum.

Staff USA’s Jasmine Jones (53.83) and Anna Cockrell (52.90) additionally certified for Thursday’s ultimate.

McLaughlin-Levrone at present holds the 400m hurdles world document of fifty.65 seconds set on the U.S. Olympic Trials in Oregon and the Olympic document of 51.46 seconds from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

McLaughlin-Levrone is 24-year-old however will have fun her birthday on Aug. 7 in the midst of competitors in Paris.

Paris is her third Olympics. She additionally competed in Rio in 2016, the place she made her Olympic debut on the age of 17, the youngest U.S. Olympian in observe and area since 1972. She misplaced within the semi-finals that yr.



Getty Pictures PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 06: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Staff United States competes throughout the Girls’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Closing on day eleven of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Picture by Steph Chambers/Getty Pictures)

When is the ladies’s 400m hurdles ultimate?

Thursday, Aug. 8 – The ladies’s 400m hurdles ultimate will happen at 3:25 p.m. ET/12:25 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Occasion Day Time Girls’s 400m hurdles ultimate Thursday, Aug. 8 3:25 p.m. ET

How can I watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on TV? What channel is the ladies’s 400m hurdles finals on?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s races, together with the ladies’s 400m finals, might be proven dwell and reair on NBC and Peacock.

People Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (53.60), Anna Cockrell (53.91) and Jasmine Jones (53.60) dominated within the 400m ladies’s hurdles, all profitable their respective heats and qualifying for Monday’s repechage spherical.

Sydney McLaughlin’s Olympics schedule 2024

Which occasions will Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone compete in on the Olympics?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is predicted to compete within the ladies’s 400m hurdles and the ladies’s 4x400m relay, the occasions she and the USA are defending gold medalists in coming into Paris.

How does the 4x400m relay work?

4 athletes from the identical nation run in a relay format with every racing 400 meters.

For the primary 1.25 laps, every county should keep in their very own lane, however can converge on the within lane on the again stretch of the second lap.

Runners have 20 meters to move the baton.

Athletes could be disqualified for dropping the baton, for passing the baton out of the designated alternate/takeover zone, or for crossing into one other lane.

At most, 16 nations will qualify for the primary spherical after which eight groups will compete within the finals.

The U.S. has received seven straight Olympic gold medals within the ladies’s 4×400 relay and is hoping to make it eight in a row.

When did Sydney McLaughlin change into Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone?

Sydney McLaughlin married Andre Levrone Jr. in Might 2022 after turning into engaged in August 2021.

The place is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is initially from Dunellen, New Jersey.