PARIS, France – The primary two Kentucky Observe and Subject Olympians took to the observe in Paris on Sunday morning, as hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Daniel Roberts every superior out of their respective opening spherical with an automated qualification.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who’s the defending gold medalist and present world report holder within the 400m hurdles, started her third Olympic marketing campaign in her signature occasion with a straightforward 53.60 on the way in which to victory within the fifth and closing warmth of Spherical 1. The 2018 NCAA Champion was capable of make up the stagger by the second hurdle and cruised to the house stretch, crossing the end line with out contest. Her time was good for third quickest throughout all opponents on Sunday and earned McLaughlin-Levrone a “massive Q” to Tuesday’s semifinal.

Roberts, a Kentucky athlete from 2016-2019, certified out of Spherical 1 of the 110m hurdles after ending third in warmth three. After beginning effectively out of the blocks, the three-time U.S. champion discovered himself in a photograph end, as one in all 4 athletes crossing the road seemingly concurrently. Needing to complete within the high three to mechanically qualify to the semifinals, Roberts leaned throughout the road to advance with the third and closing “massive Q”. An Olympic Semifinalist in Tokyo, Roberts will look to enhance upon his ninth-place end from 2021 and advance to his first Olympic closing.

Two extra Wildcats will debut in Paris on Monday morning, as Andrew Evans takes to the discus ring whereas Alexis Holmes begins the rounds of the 400m. Evans, a two-time Olympian who additionally competed at Rio in 2016, gained the 2024 US Olympic Workforce Trials and can open his second video games at 4:10 a.m. (ET) in Qualification Group A of the Discus Throw. The highest 12 athletes throughout two teams will advance to Wednesday’s closing. Holmes, who’s making her Olympic debut after inserting third on the 2024 US Olympic Workforce Trials, will run her opening spherical warmth of the 400m at 5:55 a.m. (ET).

A full occasion schedule for Kentucky athletes is listed beneath.

Occasion Schedule

August 4 Time Spherical Standing TV Males’s 110mH 5:50 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 15. Daniel Roberts – 13.47 Q USA/Peacock Girls’s 400mH 6:35 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 3. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – 53.60 Q USA/Peacock

August 5 Time Spherical Standing TV Males’s Discus Throw 4:10 a.m. (ET) Qualification Andrew Evans USA/Peacock Girls’s 400m 5:55 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 Alexis Holmes USA/Peacock

August 6 Time Spherical Standing TV Girls’s 400m 5:20 a.m. (ET) Repechage Alexis Holmes USA/Peacock Girls’s 400mH 2:07 p.m. (ET) Semifinals Syndey McLaughlin-Levrone NBC/Peacock

August 7 Time Spherical Standing TV Girls’s 100mH 4:15 a.m. (ET) First Spherical Masai Russell Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) USA/Peacock Males’s 110mH 1:05 p.m. (ET) Semifinals Daniel Roberts NBC/Peacock Males’s Discus Throw 2:25 p.m. (ET) FINAL Andrew Evans NBC/Peacock Girls’s 400m 2:45 p.m. (ET) Semifinals Alexis Holmes NBC/Peacock

August 8 Time Spherical Standing TV Girls’s 100mH 4:35 a.m. (ET) Repechage Masai Russell Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) USA/Peacock Girls’s 400mH 3:25 p.m. FINAL Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone NBC/Peacock Men’s 110mH 3:45 p.m. (ET) FINAL Daniel Roberts NBC/Peacock

August 9 Time Spherical Standing TV Girls’s 4x400m Relay 4:40 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 Alexis Holmes (Relay Pool) USA/Peacock Girls’s 100mH 6:05 a.m. (ET) Semifinals Masai Russell Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) USA/Peacock Girls’s 400m 2:00 p.m. (ET) FINAL Alexis Holmes NBC/Peacock

August 10 Time Spherical Standing TV Girls’s 100mH 1:45 p.m. (ET) FINAL Masai Russell Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) NBC/Peacock Girls’s 4x400m Relay 3:22 p.m. (ET) FINAL Alexis Holmes (Relay Pool) NBC/Peacock

