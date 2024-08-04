Sydney McLaughlin completes first hurdle race of Paris Olympics. How did she do? – NBC New York

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes it look straightforward to run 400m hurdles.

Group USA star comfortably sailed by means of her first race of those Olympics Video games, the place she seems to defend the gold medal she received in Tokyo.

The Olympic champion and world-record holder clipped her sixth hurdle, one thing you do not see usually from the observe star, however nothing stopped her from successful her warmth with a snug distance forward of all her rivals.

Regardless of the benefit of the primary warmth, McLaughlin-Levrone is not with out competitors. Femke Bol of the Netherlands is the reigning world champion. The 2 girls are the one athletes to have ever posted a time under 51 seconds within the occasion.



Getty Photos EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 30: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts after setting a brand new world document within the girls’s 400 meter hurdles closing on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Group Observe & Area Trials at Hayward Area on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Picture by Patrick Smith/Getty Photos)

McLaughlin-Levrone has the prospect to defend her two gold medals from Tokyo throughout the observe and discipline occasions on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

McLaughlin-Levrone received gold for the ladies’s 400m hurdles and the ladies’s 4x400m relay within the 2020 Olympics. She is anticipated to compete in each occasions in Paris and is a favourite to return to the highest of the rostrum.

McLaughlin-Levrone retains pushing herself and the competitors to new heights. On the Olympic Trials in Oregon in June, she set a brand new world document of fifty.65 seconds within the girls’s 400m hurdles, her premiere occasion.

McLaughlin-Levrone is 24-year-old however will rejoice her birthday on Aug. 7 in the midst of competitors in Paris.

Paris is her third Olympics. She’s additionally competed in Rio in 2016, the place she made her Olympic debut on the age of 17, the youngest U.S. Olympian in observe and discipline since 1972. She misplaced within the semi-final round that 12 months.

Which occasions will Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone compete in on the Olympics?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is anticipated to compete within the girls’s 400m hurdles and the ladies’s 4x400m relay, the occasions she and america are defending gold medalists in coming into Paris.

She was voted the 2022 World Athletics Feminine Athlete of the 12 months. Listed here are 7 issues to find out about her.

When does the ladies’s 400m hurdles happen on the Olympics?

The ladies’s 400m hurdles will happen from Aug. 4-8 on the Paris Olympics.

Sunday, Aug. 4 – The ladies’s 400m hurdles first spherical takes place beginning at 6:35 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Monday, Aug. 5 – The ladies’s 400m hurdles repechage spherical takes place beginning at 4:50 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. Sydney would solely race on this if she did not place excessive sufficient from the primary spherical.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – The ladies’s 400m hurdles semi-final takes place at 2:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Thursday, Aug. 8 – The ladies’s 400m hurdles closing will happen at 3:25 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Occasion Day Time Ladies’s 400m hurdles spherical 1 Saturday, Aug. 4 6:35 a.m. ET Ladies’s 400m hurdles repechage spherical Monday, Aug. 5 4:50 a.m. ET Ladies’s 400m hurdles semi-final Tuesday, Aug. 6 2:07 p.m. ET Ladies’s 400m hurdles closing Thursday, Aug. 8 3:25 p.m. ET

How will the ladies’s 400m hurdles work within the Paris Olympics?

Within the first discovered of the ladies’s 400m hurdles, there might be six heats. The highest three athletes in every warmth will transfer onto the semifinals.

Athletes who don’t qualify within the first spherical could have an opportunity to compete in a repechage spherical, which is able to function 4 heats. The highest athlete in every warmth, and the 2 quickest athletes not already certified, will qualify.

Within the semifinals, there might be three heats. The highest two in every warmth however the quickest two who haven’t already certified will advance.

When does the ladies’s 4x400m relay happen on the Olympics?

The ladies’s 4x400m relay occasions will happen Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10 in Paris.

Friday, Aug. 9 – The ladies’s 4x400m relay first spherical takes place beginning at 4:40 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 9.

Saturday, Aug. 10 – The ladies’s 4x400m relay closing will happen at 3:14 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Occasion Day Time Ladies’s 4x400m relay spherical 1 Friday, Aug. 9 4:40 a.m. ET Ladies’s 4x400m relay closing Saturday, Aug. 10 3:14 p.m. ET

How does the 4x400m relay work?

4 athletes from the identical nation run in a relay format with every racing 400 meters.

For the primary 1.25 laps, every county should keep in their very own lane, however can converge on the within lane on the again stretch of the second lap.

Runners have 20 meters to go the baton.

Athletes will be disqualified for dropping the baton, for passing the baton out of the designated change/takeover zone, or for corssing into one other lane.

At most, 16 nations will qualify for the primary spherical after which eight groups will compete within the finals.

The U.S. has received seven straight Olympic gold medals within the girls’s 4×400 relay and is hoping to make it eight in a row.

How can I watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on TV? What channel are Sydney’s races on?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s races might be proven stay and reair on NBC and Peacock.

You possibly can stream her races at nbcolympics.com.

When did Sydney McLaughlin grow to be Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone?

Sydney McLaughlin married Andre Levrone Jr. in Might 2022 after changing into engaged in August 2021.

The place is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is initially from Dunellen, New Jersey.