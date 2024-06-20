Swizz Beatz, Timbaland Ink Verzuz Distribution Partnership With X

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are bringing the “Verzuz” sequence again with a brand new main platform for viewers to look at musicians face off in a song-against-song battle.

The legendary producers introduced Wednesday that Verzuz cemented an unique partnership for impartial distribution with the social media website X.

Swizz Beatz mentioned he’s trying ahead to the brand new chapter for Verzuz, which turned common through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not solely are we excited to have Verzuz on X, we’re excited to assist X construct the most important leisure firm on this planet,” he mentioned in assertion earlier than he thanked a number of X executives together with proprietor Elon Musk for believing of their imaginative and prescient. “We are able to’t wait to get again to work.”

Each firms agreed on a “mutually helpful alliance” the place Swizz Beatz and Timbaland keep full possession and inventive management, whereas X receives unique distribution rights.

Timbaland mentioned he’s thrilled to increase their viewership by X, which has greater than 300 tens of millions month-to-month lively customers. Viewers will be capable of watch “Verzuz” without cost.

“Our aim has at all times been to deliver Verzuz to the world which we will now do larger than ever,” he mentioned.

“Verzuz” got here to life in 2020 after a pleasant competitors between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland on social media began off to entertain homebound followers through the pandemic. However their platform finally developed into a spot the place a few of music’s greatest stars competed in opposition to one another in the identical vogue.

The sequence had grown from a novel occasion to bridging music’s previous and current. It started on Instagram Dwell to having in-person battles in entrance of an viewers.

A number of the most epic battles have included John Legend vs. Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy, Brandy vs. Monica and Snoop Dogg vs. DMX. An April battle between Babyface vs. Teddy Riley ended abruptly attributable to audio points however was accomplished one other night time.

The sequence was acquired by Triller in 2021, however Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sued the social video platform firm for breach of contract. The producers settled with Triller in 2022.

“Our platform stands on the forefront of innovation, and Verzuz defines the essence of an progressive content material expertise,” mentioned X CEO Linda Yaccarino. “As we proceed to work with probably the most thrilling voices to deliver premium content material to X, there is no such thing as a higher match than this sequence.”