Swimmer Ryan Murphy’s Wife Bridget Surprises Him With Sex Reveal

Staff USA swimmer Ryan Murphy was in for fairly the shock after racing within the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Whereas cheering on Murphy, 29, his spouse, Bridget Konttinen, held up an indication revealing the intercourse of their first child. Konttinen was beaming as she held the signal above her head, which learn, “Ryan, it’s a woman!”

Murphy took house his seventh Olympic medal on Monday. He earned third place within the 100-meter backstroke race, edging out Greece’s Apostolos Christou by 0.2 seconds.

Murphy holds the world file for the occasion, which he set in the course of the 2016 Rio Olympics. He took house bronze within the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Forward of the Paris Olympics, Murphy famous that his spouse has helped him maintain issues in perspective.

“When it’s important to analyze swimming issues at such a granular stage and actually be a perfectionist, it’s straightforward to show that perfectionism in on your self and begin analyzing your personal character traits and stuff like that. Having her offers me quite a lot of nice steadiness in my life,” he informed Olympics.com earlier this month. “She’s somebody who might say, ‘Hey, Ryan, you’re going just a little bit too onerous at this, like, you generally is a little bit softer on your self as we speak.’ She’s nice for me and helps me maintain a stage head on issues.”

Konttinen has incessantly taken to social media to gush over her husband. After Murphy made the Olympic staff in June, she celebrated his success.

“THIRD Olympic Video games locked in🇺🇸,” she wrote through Instagram in June. “This man blows me away. Constantly reaching this stage over 12 years – it’s onerous to grasp what that takes mentally and bodily. He makes it look easy when it’s actually hours of unseen work, an unshakable mindset underneath stress and a strategic mind that actually scares me typically😅.”

She continued, “I’m so grateful to be by your facet by means of all of it. So in awe of you @ryan_f_murphy . NEXT STOP PARIS❤️🤍💙.”

Murphy and Konttinen exchanged vows in September 2023. Whereas reflecting on his 12 months in December 2023, Murphy gave a candy shout-out to his spouse.

“2023 was an unbelievable 12 months. I’m happy with the accomplishments achieved within the pool, with the assist of @calmenswim coaches and teammates,” he wrote through Instagram on the time. “The spotlight of my 12 months was marrying @bk_murphy_ . I really like you now and perpetually.”

He continued, “I can’t watch for 2024. I’ve enormous objectives for myself out and in of the pool. I can be opening @goldfish_saintjohns by mid-2024 with my mother and father. I gained’t let you know my swim objectives but 🤓.”