Swimmer Ryan Murphy learns sex of first child after winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Olympic medals are previous information to American backstroke nice Ryan Murphy. He collected his seventh, a bronze within the males’s 100m backstroke, Monday evening on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nonetheless, as Murphy stepped off the rostrum to greet his spouse, Bridget Konttinen, within the La Protection Area stands, he was hit with some information that immediately took precedence over instances, splits and medals.

Konttinen unfurled a black-and-white signal that learn, “RYAN IT’S A GIRL,” revealing to Murphy the gender of the couple’s first youngster.

“We had been guessing for a pair weeks now what the gender was gonna be, in order that was a good way to search out out. I believe that simply sort of like lit me up and actually introduced this evening to a whole-‘nother degree.”

Murphy, a local of Jacksonville, Florida suburb Ponte Vedra Seaside and big Jacksonville Jaguars fan, already had his future daughter’s social life on his thoughts on the post-race press convention.”

“I don’t understand how far alongside (Jaguars quarterback) Trevor Lawrence and his spouse are, however I believe he has a daughter on the best way so I hope our daughters might be buddies,” Murphy mentioned.