Swimmer Lilly King, Fiancé James Wells Discuss Proposal On TODAY Show

Simply moments after swimmer Lilly King certified June 20 for her second race for the Paris Olympics, she had a serious shock in retailer — her longtime boyfriend, James Wells, obtained down on one knee and popped the query (she mentioned sure!).

King, 27, mentioned she was fully shocked by the timing of his proposal.

“I used to be anticipating it extra after the Video games as a result of we’re going to go frolic round Europe after that, however final night time I used to be not anticipating it in any respect,” she instructed TODAY June 21 as she and her now-fiancé joined the present from Indianapolis, the place the USA Swimming trials are going down.

“I used to be actually simply so confused why he was on deck,” she mentioned. “After that I used to be like, ‘Why are you sporting your good garments?’ Like, what’s happening? After which I spotted, ‘Oh, I do know what’s happening!’”

Wells defined why he determined to pop the query sooner than deliberate.

“I used to be really, funnily sufficient, initially planning on doing it after the Paris Video games. … After which simply seeing Lilly with all of her associates right here and form of on this stadium in her dwelling state, I used to be like, I feel this could be a extremely particular second that she might share with everybody,” he mentioned.

Olympian Lilly King and her fiancé, James Wells, mirrored on TODAY concerning the second Wells proposed on the pool deck throughout swimming trials. TODAY

The Paris Video games shall be King’s third Olympics. She received two gold medals within the 2016 Summer season Olympics in Rio de Janeiro for the 100-meter breaststroke and the 4×100 meter medley relay. She additionally scored two silver medals and one bronze on the postponed 2020 Summer season Olympics in Tokyo.

Now, after qualifying for her third Olympics, it feels like King continues to be processing all of her latest main milestones.

“It was already an unbelievable week to begin off with. I imply, making my third Olympic group, clearly, couldn’t be extra particular, and now I’m getting married,” she mentioned on TODAY.

As for celebrating her Olympic achievements and up to date engagement? King and Wells mentioned they’re planning on maintaining issues low-key this weekend.

“I feel we’re going to go dwelling and see our pets for a little bit bit,” King mentioned.

King beforehand made headlines on the 2016 Summer season Olympics when she appeared to wag her finger at Russian swimmer Yuliya Efimova, who had beforehand been suspended for 16 months for doping, whereas watching her on a TV.

King gave the impression to be mocking Efimova, who had wagged her finger in an identical method after successful an earlier semifinal warmth.

Then King swam her semifinal warmth and completed in first place and threw her finger up in an identical method once more.

“You understand, you’re shaking your finger No. 1 and also you’ve been caught for drug dishonest,” King later instructed NBC Sports activities. “I’m simply not, you understand, I’m not a fan.”