Swimmer and Influencer Luana Alonso Denies She Was Thrown Out of Paris Olympics

A Paraguayan swimmer despatched packing from the Olympic village after a run-in with workforce chiefs has denied that she was thrown out of the Paris Video games.

Luana Alonso, a 20-year-old influencer based mostly in Texas, was excluded from the Paraguayan workforce after tearfully saying her retirement from the game from the poolside at Paris when she was dumped out of the heats of the ladies’s 100m butterfly.

Workforce chiefs have been already lower than impressed by Alonso’s fixed social media posts and pouty Instagram clips from the French capital, however the blonde-haired, green-eyed swimmer determined to benefit from the the remainder of her Paris vacation anyway, and continued to show up within the athletes’ village.

After a standoff lasting a number of days, which gave Alonso sufficient time for a visit to Disneyland Paris, she lastly left Paris for Texas, the place she is a political science main at Southern Methodist College in Dallas.

She seems to have taken offense, nevertheless, at media depiction of the battle between indignant workforce chiefs and the Olympic hottie who simply wished to celebration.

In an Instagram replace on Monday, Alonso insisted that reporters had acquired it flawed. “I simply wished to make it clear that I used to be by no means eliminated or expelled from anyplace, cease spreading false data,” she wrote on her Story. “I don’t wish to give any assertion however I’m not going to let lies have an effect on me both.”

Newspapers in Paraguay had actually carried the textual content of an electronic mail despatched to Alonso by Paraguay’s chef de mission in Paris, Larissa Schaerer, asking her to depart the Olympic village as a result of her actions have been “creating an inappropriate environment on the coronary heart of Workforce Paraguay.”

Paraguay’s Hoy newspaper reported that Alonso had advised her followers in a livestream properly earlier than the Paris Olympics that she did not actually wish to symbolize Paraguay in any respect. “I wish to symbolize the USA extra,” she mentioned.

It mentioned tensions with the workforce arose from the truth that Alonso solely certified for Paris beneath IOC “universality” guidelines that give additional locations to groups whose athletes haven’t met Olympic qualifying requirements. Alonso insisted she may have certified by herself.

However the row appears to have executed her no hurt in her different profession—as a social media influencer. As of Tuesday, Alonso had greater than 700,000 followers on her Instagram account, up by round 250,000 in per week.