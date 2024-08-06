swimmer allegedly kicked out of Olympic Village – NBC New York

A younger swimmer is on the heart of controversy after allegedly being kicked out of the Olympic Village for creating an “inappropriate” atmosphere.

Luana Alonso, a scholar at Southern Methodist College in Dallas, who was competing on the Olympics for her native Paraguay, based on the report, is a specialist on the 100m butterfly. She debuted within the Tokyo Olympics putting twenty eighth within the 100m butterfly. In the course of the Paris Olympics, Alonso took half in the identical competitors, however she didn’t advance to the semifinals, coming in sixth place.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t her efficiency in the course of the Paris Olympics that has shined a highlight on the 20-year-old. Slightly it’s her alleged habits, together with her leaving the Olympic Village, that was to not the liking of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee.

After saying she was retiring from swimming in the course of the Paris Olympics, Alonso was allegedly seen taking within the websites of the Metropolis of Lights and even going to Disneyland Paris, all this whereas nonetheless staying on the Olympic Village.

Larissa Schaerer, mission head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, requested for her to instantly go away the Olympic Village, saying that her presence “had created an inappropriate atmosphere for the Paraguayan group,” based on the report.

NBC New York reached out to the Paraguayan Olympic Committee for remark.