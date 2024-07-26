Swanson scores brace in USWNT’s 3-0 win over Zambia to kick off Olympics

The USWNT continued to create alternatives as Swanson scored two fast targets a minute aside from one another to present her facet a snug 3-0 lead within the first half.

Within the second half, the U.S. picked up proper the place it left off and continued to create probabilities whereas dominating possession. Regardless of its finest efforts, the U.S. was unable to attain however stored Zambia from posing any menace to its aim.

The sport serves as new head coach Emma Hayes’ first Olympic win as a supervisor, and the one factor she may fear about is the well being of her beginning striker Sophia Smith after she was subbed out simply earlier than the tip of the primary half because of damage.

The U.S. sits in second place in Group B and is tied on aim differential with Germany after its 3-0 win towards Australia. Zambia, in the meantime, finds itself on the backside of the group with Australia.

The USWNT will play Germany subsequent at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27, whereas Zambia performs New Zealand at 1 p.m. ET on the identical day.