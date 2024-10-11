‘SVU’ Newcomer Juliana Aidén Martinez Unpacks Kate Silva in Season 26

There’s a brand new detective at Manhattan SVU.

Juliana Aidén Martinez has indefinitely joined the forged of Legislation & Order: Particular Victims Unit, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay‘s Olivia Benson, Ice T’s Odafin Tutuola, Peter Scanavino’s Dominick Carisi, Octavio Pisano’s Joe Velasco and Kevin Kane’s Terry Bruno, who has been upped to season common.

Martinez portrays Kate Silva, a former Brooklyn murder detective whose father is the deputy police commissioner of the New York Police Division within the fictional world of the veteran Dick Wolf present. She was first launched within the season 26 premiere and is already making strides inside the squad.

Previous to touchdown the position of Kate, the actress starred alongside Sofía Vergara in Griselda. Her portrayal of the ground-breaking detective who introduced down Griselda Blanco (aka the Cocaine Queen of Miami) garnered her an Imagen Award nomination for greatest supporting actress in a restricted sequence.

Nonetheless, becoming a member of a pre-established forged and the longest-running primetime live-action sequence in historical past was a completely completely different expertise for Martinez.

“The inventive problem for me was, how do you honor the fabric and the muse that already exists and but convey one thing new that also honors the integrity and brings a distinct dynamic?” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Then discovering, the place is a younger lady’s voice now? The place does my voice and my neighborhood, the place does it reside, and the place is it related?”

She additionally shares that Hargitay took her beneath her wing when she joined the present this summer time and confirmed her the ropes.

“There’s sort of an innate admiration for Mariska and what she’s executed for the present,. She operates a lot as a captain and No. 1 within the forged,” the actress says. “That actually bleeds into that sort of relationship during which, ‘You’ll be able to educate me a lot, and I need to honor what you may have, after which convey one thing new to it.’ And so there’s this neat, sort of mentee-mentorship high quality.”

Under, Martinez additionally opens up about who Kate Silva is, why Hargitay is “the largest feminist icon,” SVU season 26’s “message of hope,” the Emmy-winning The Bear actress she’d like to visitor star on the NBC present and extra.

***

Why did you need to be a part of SVU?

SVU, to me, is a present that’s executed one thing no different present has executed in tv historical past. It’s the longest-running present. It’s a present that has turn into such a cultural icon, but in addition a social platform for ladies’s tales and tales pertaining to sexual assault. And these are tales that usually… I’ve buddies who’ve skilled this as effectively, they usually don’t get the eye they deserve, nor the assistance they deserve. And with a present like this, I really feel prefer it’s investing within the social progress and in ladies’s tales in order that we are able to transfer the needle ahead. And that was actually, actually essential to me.

Stroll me by way of the method. How did you come to be the following member of the SVU squad?

That sort of fell in my lap, to be sincere. I used to be in New York as a result of I used to be within the last operating for one more undertaking, and my staff had reached out to me saying, “Hey, SVU is searching for somebody on their staff. They’re searching for a squad member that may be a part of on a everlasting foundation and actually contribute to what the staff is and produce one thing recent and thrilling. They need to see you.” And I used to be truly simply telling my accomplice, I used to be like, “It’d be so cool to maneuver again to New York” as a result of I used to be residing in L.A. for the time, post-Griselda filming. And so I despatched in a tape and, inside two days, they reached out, they usually informed my staff, “We have to fly her out to New York, and we’re gonna display screen check with Mariska.” I had by no means met Mariska earlier than, and so justifiably, I used to be a bit of nervous. She was implausible. It was sort of like when that finger matches completely right into a glove. And inside, I need to say, three days I joined the staff.

Juliana Aiden Martinez as Det. Kate Silva. Ralph Bavaro/NBC

When was that?

I need to say July. The whole lot’s been a blur, to be honest with you, since filming. I do know individuals say it’s a little bit of a machine, nevertheless it sort of jogs my memory of Dune, and also you’re leaping on that worm, and it’s going by way of the desert, and also you’re gonna get there. It feels a bit like that in my thoughts.

How has it been becoming a member of such a pre-established ensemble forged?

Effectively, it’s attention-grabbing, as a result of with Griselda, that was new materials, proper? And everyone seems to be becoming a member of for the primary time, and also you’re discovering what the present is collectively. With SVU, a variety of it was having conversations with David Graziano and Julie Martin, our writers. Mariska was very a lot about, “I’m going to place you beneath my wing. I’m going to point out you the ropes,” which I used to be very grateful for. Then seeing what the present was and the way it’s advanced, after which discovering, for me, like, the place is a younger lady’s voice now? The place does my voice and my neighborhood, the place does it reside, and the place is it related? And that synthesis was tremendous essential to me.

How did you discover that synthesis?

It was sort of intuitive, to be sincere with you. It was with the conversations that I had with the staff, after which discovering the place that resided in society’s psyche and in my psyche. It wasn’t very linear. Simply sort of taking every little thing by osmosis after which feeling the place it authentically is occurring. It was an intuitive course of.

Who’s Kate Silva? What are you able to inform us about your character?

Effectively, Kate Silva is the daughter of a deputy commissioner, so she’s already dealing with these preconceived notions that she’s a nepo child, which, granted, her father was within the pressure, however she’s additionally somebody that was deeply impacted by 9/11. She’s a child of 9/11, as I’m, as many younger ladies are, and I really feel like there’s pre-9/11 and there’s post-9/1, and also you expertise the shift and what I really feel like this nation grew to become actually starkly in that occasion. In order that impacted her in wanting to affix the pressure, after which she’s somebody that’s fiery.

She was a murder detective beforehand, so she’s very perceptive with individuals, very sensible. She’s detail-oriented, so she sort of has the experience of being a murder detective, however then experiencing real-time victims. I feel murder, that type of investigation, like being a murder detective, feels a bit extra non secular as a result of the sufferer’s already useless, and also you’re sort of the final bastion of hope for these victims and discovering justice for them.

With SVU, you’re experiencing in actual time these victims coping with trauma and discovering justice for them. And that sort of confrontation, quick justice, I feel, goes to be a extremely cool transition for Kate. And in addition, we’re going to search out out within the season why she needed to affix SVU. So she’s undoubtedly somebody fiery, tenacious, sensible. She’s sort of truly jogs my memory a bit of little bit of [Richard Belzer’s Detective] Munch within the sort of dry humor she has, and she or he needs to create her personal legacy of justice. So Kate’s somebody to observe.

What are you able to inform us about her onscreen dynamic with the SVU crew?

The relationships really feel actually particular. Somebody from the crew had truly informed me that final wee. And I used to be like, “They sort of are, aren’t they?” So, I’ve undoubtedly my relationships with the forged, I really feel like that sort of blends in. With Mariska, there’s sort of an innate admiration for her and what she’s executed for the present, and she or he operates a lot as a captain and primary within the forged. With Ice T, he’s superb as an individual, he’s all the time giving recommendation each second all through the day. I’ve a journal during which I sort of gather his quotes. And with Kevin, there’s a pure, playful brutality to us. We’re sort of darkish and twisty as individuals, and so I really feel like that performs out actually naturally with Bruno. After which lastly, with Octavio, he’s sort of my non secular brother-in-arms. Now we have actually deep non secular conversations collectively. He’s somebody I belief so deeply within the forged, and I really feel like that’s actually mirrored in our relationship.

Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco, Juliana Aiden Martinez as Det. Kate Silva. Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Now I want to listen to what among the finest bits of recommendation he’s given you is.

Ooooh, that’s so good. He mentioned this factor I believed was so humorous: “Don’t take recommendation from broke individuals. Solely take recommendation from wealthy individuals as a result of they’re wealthy.” I’m a giant finance nerd. I actually imagine in monetary savviness for ladies. I don’t assume it’s one thing that’s taught to us. No less than for me, it was all the time like, “Effectively, the person will maintain you,” which I’ve resisted prior to now. So I’ll be on set, and I’ll be studying these finance books, and I’ll move one to Ice T, and I’ll be like, “Yo Ice, what do you concentrate on this?” And he’ll be like, “Effectively, what’s this man? What’s his web value? What’s he about? Like, what’s it?” And I’d be like, “I don’t know, Ice. I’m simply studying this e book.” And he was like, “All the time search recommendation from individuals you admire and aspire to as a result of they may hold you on the monitor of the place you need to go.” And I believed that was so sensible and so actual.

I feel what you’re saying about being informed the person will maintain you is typically frequent in Latin cultures. So, I get it. I had an identical upbringing.

Yeah, and granted, I’ve grace as a result of my father by no means supposed that to be considerably of a burden for me. However I all the time thought — and we grew up very working class — so I used to be like, “Effectively, why wasn’t I taught monetary literacy ever?” Like, “Why wasn’t I taught how one can have a financial savings account and stuff?” And that comes, I feel, from ancestry and tradition and sources, however I’m very a lot about ladies with the ability to get their bag.

You’ve starred alongside main actresses like Sofía Vergara in Griselda and now Mariska Hargitay in SVU. How has it been starring with these main pillars of feminine entertainers?

I really feel like I’m getting a monitor file being round these superb ladies. I really feel like I’ve discovered a lot from each of them. There’s issues I need to do within the business. I need to be my very own govt producer and my very own director, and in addition spearhead initiatives and transfer the narrative during which now we have extra ladies in these increased positions, creating tales that matter. So, on a common degree, I really feel I’m being aligned with these actresses who’re actually doing it. They’re simply bosses, and I get to be taught from them day-after-day. And that’s actually thrilling as a result of it makes the long run a lot extra potential for me and what I need to do for the business.

Martinez as Det. Kate Silva, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco. Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Are you able to consider a particular second between you and Sofía that you just had on set or onscreen in Griselda, or with Mariska this upcoming season of SVU?

I really feel prefer it’s me observing how they conduct themselves on set. Sofía was all the time so gracious with Andrés [Baiz], our director, the place she was like, “What do you want for me? How can I ship the story?” She actually cared about Griselda, and that was, I feel, a 13-year undertaking within the making for her, and she or he was going to make it occur it doesn’t matter what. And what I actually gathered from that was the self-determination it’s a must to have as a girl on this business to make one thing occur. After which with Mariska, she can also be an govt producer. She has been with the present because the very starting. She has made this present iconic, and she or he actually cares in regards to the high quality of labor and supporting the visitor stars and ensuring they’re bringing their greatest work. And I really feel like what I’ve discovered from her is the spirit of collaboration, but in addition the tenacity she has for nice work. She doesn’t need to settle, and I feel these are each actually fantastic qualities to have and issues that I’m studying from each of them.

What’s it about SVU that has saved this present operating for all these years and has led to it breaking its personal file a number of instances?

You’ll be able to’t dismiss the half that Mariska has performed in that. I feel that Mariska has been an enormous a part of the present happening for thus lengthy as a result of she’s, to me, the largest feminist icon there’s. She’s somebody who began off as a younger, rookie detective with this different male detective, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) after which discovering her personal voice to then turning into a lead detective to then turning into a captain and a mom and main on this new legacy. I feel that’s why so many followers reply to her they usually’ve saved watching.

How has it been contributing to SVU‘s rising Latin forged, particularly with season 26 premiering in the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month?

It seems like excellent timing. It feels fantastic. I, as a Latina, simply need to have fun, most likely have some tequila photographs with my buddies on this present day that we’re bringing within the new season. Additionally, it’s a beautiful alternative to point out the nuances of Latinidad. We’ve solely seen such a restricted purview of what Latinidad may be, and we’re seeing completely different portrayals of that. And I feel that’s actually thrilling. Historically prior to now, I feel individuals of colour and communities of colour have actually advocated to be simply seen of their humanity and to not be seen in stereotypical methods, and I feel Kate Silva is an instance of that. Aand I’ve to thank the writers, Dick Wolf and Mariska and the forged for permitting that to occur. You’re not going to see a stereotypical model of the Latina on the present with Kate Silva. I’m tremendous grateful for that, and I really feel like that’s such a cool factor to usher in Hispanic Heritage Month.

I used to be informed that episode six is one in every of your favourite episodes of this season. Why does it stand out to you?

You’re going to see Kate Silva in a brand new and actually stunning gentle. And what I actually like about it’s that you just see Kate Silva sort of take the reins for moving into the greatness that she has in her, and I feel that’s simply actually, actually cool, particularly as a younger lady, the place you’re given the area, otherwise you’re given the flexibility to take up area. Episode six is one in every of my favorites thus far.

Martinez as Det. Kate Silva on set. Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Lots of people come out and in of SVU. Do you foresee Kate being a longer-running character like Carisi (Peter Scanavino) or Velasco (Octavio Pisano), who’s been there for just a few years now?

They had been very intentional about my casting. I feel they needed to verify they acquired somebody that would slot in with the forged, and who may very well be with the forged on a long-term foundation and actually contribute to the squad. So, even with the display screen check, they hadn’t executed that since, I imagine they informed me, like Kelli Giddish. They hadn’t executed a display screen check for somebody within the forged. So, they had been very intentional about, “We would like somebody to be part of the squad.” And I actually felt that from day one from them.

What are you able to inform us in regards to the season general?

You undoubtedly get a brand new detective on the squad, in order that’s a brand new power that’s coming into the area. Then, one of many issues I had talked to the writers about is that these aren’t gentle instances for many individuals. These are very tough instances. In American society but in addition as simply residents of the world, we’re encountering such darkish and heavy issues round what’s taking place geopolitically and in addition inside our nation. So, one of many issues we had talked about is that this season being a message of hope and that you may tune in and really feel like issues are gonna be OK, irrespective of how darkish they get, that justice will probably be served, and also you’ll discover reprieve. And I believed that was actually essential for instances like these.

One final query, who from the final 25 seasons would you like to see come again?

OK, I don’t know if it’s potential, however I’m buddies with Liza Colón-Zayas, who simply received the Emmy for The Bear, and she or he was beforehand on SVU. She guest-starred in it. I used to be nominated for the Imagen Awards as she was, and she or he knew about SVU. I’ve all the time been a part of the LAByrinth [Theater Company] neighborhood in New York, as she’s one of many founding members, and I informed her that I used to be doing it, and that I might love a way for her to come back again to the present. I imply, she’s unbelievable, and I’m so comfortable she’s getting her flowers. However it might be very cool for her to be again, and for in some way Kate Silva and her to have one thing collectively.

***

Legislation & Order: SVU season 26 drops episodes each Thursday night time on NBC, adopted by Fridays on Peacock.