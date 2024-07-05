SVU’ Led to Her Real-Life Passion

Over the course of her time on Legislation & Order: Particular Victims Unit, Stephanie March’s Assistant District Lawyer Alexandra “Alex” Cabot grew to become a fan-favorite character.

The ADA had a most important function within the long-running collection for seasons two by way of 5, in addition to 11. (She returned in a recurring function in seasons six, 10, 13 and 19.) Within the season 11 finale, “Witness,” she tries a case that convinces her she wants to depart her job in New York Metropolis to assist girls and ladies who’re being sexually exploited within the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I bear in mind it very clearly, and it was type of caught in my head on the time,” she advised Folks. “So I’ve to imagine that to some extent, all the pieces occurs for a motive. That’s a part of the rationale I used to be so within the Panzi Basis.”

March serves on the board of the group that helps survivors of sexual violence get the therapeutic, justice, neighborhood and future they deserve within the DRC, in keeping with its web site.

“I felt like my ardour actually was to advocate for girls and ladies who’re survivors of sexual violence, and the way sexual violence deprives us of our physique autonomy and sometimes our authorized rights and our proper to work,” she defined.

The Origin actress additionally recalled when she first landed the gig of Cabot on the hit present in 2000, joking that it had “some form of future-telling or time-traveling machine in there — SVU the Oracle!”

“I’m undecided that after I received the job, I supposed for this to occur, however as soon as I had the job, I grew to become fairly deliberate about it as a result of the subject material I discovered disturbing and compelling,” she mentioned. “It was simply not one thing I might put away after I got here dwelling at evening from work.”

Whereas March’s Cabot might not be within the present anymore, SVU grew to become the longest-running live-action collection in tv historical past earlier this yr with its twenty fifth season, which premiered in January.