Sutton Foster divorces Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage

Broadway and “Youthful” star Sutton Foster is ending her marriage to screenwriter Ted Griffin simply shy of their 10-year wedding ceremony anniversary.

The 49-year-old Broadway actress on Tuesday filed for an uncontested divorce, in keeping with New York County Superior Court docket data reviewed by USA TODAY. She and Griffin, 53, had been married on Oct. 25, 2014, in keeping with studies on the time. The 2 share a 7-year-old daughter Emily.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Foster and Griffin for remark.

Foster, a two-time Tony winner, is ending her run as Princess Winnifred the Woebegone within the Broadway manufacturing of “As soon as Upon a Mattress.” Griffin’s credit embrace “Ocean’s Eleven” and episodes of the ABC drama collection “9-1-1.”

Talking with USA TODAY in 2014 about her starring position within the Broadway musical “Violet” — which earned Foster a best-actress Tony nomination — she opened up about how she associated to her character, who took a Greyhound bus from North Carolina to Oklahoma to erase a facial scar sustained in an accident. On the time, Foster was engaged to Griffin.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Day by day Crossword Puzzle.

“This might be my second marriage. I really feel like I am starting a complete new chapter of my maturity, and Violet’s journey speaks to me on so many ranges,” Foster mentioned. “She feels such disgrace and despair, after which she lastly meets somebody who sees past her flaws and type of loves her due to them.

“It is a highly effective message, as a result of nobody is ideal, and we search companions to share our lives with who can climate no matter lies forward,” she added. “I really feel like I’ve discovered that particular person I need to get on the bus with. And that is actually thrilling.”