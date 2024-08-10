Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO and longtime Google executive, has died at 56

Susan Wojcicki, the previous YouTube chief government officer and longtime Google government, has died, her husband mentioned. She was 56.

“My beloved spouse of 26 years and mom to our 5 youngsters left us in the present day after 2 years of dwelling with non small cell lung most cancers,” Dennis Troper mentioned in a social media publish late Friday.

“Susan was not simply my finest pal and companion in life, however an excellent thoughts, a loving mom, and a pricey pal to many,” Troper mentioned.

No different particulars of her demise have been instantly offered.

Wojcicki, who performed a key position in Google’s creation, stepped down as YouTube’s CEO in 2023 after spending 9 years operating the video-sharing service that reshaped leisure, tradition and politics.

Shortly after Google co-founders Larry Web page and Sergey Brin included their search engine right into a enterprise in 1998, Wojcicki rented the storage of her Menlo Park, California, residence to them for $1,700 a month.

Wojcicki and Troper’s 19-year-old son, Marco Troper, died in February on the UC Berkeley campus the place he resided as a freshman scholar.

