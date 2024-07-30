‘Survivor’s Remorse’ & ‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Actor Was 46

Erica Ash, who starred on the Starz dramedy Survivor’s Regret and the BET sequence Actual Husbands of Hollywood and In Contempt and appeared in dozens of different movies and TV reveals together with Mad TV, has died. She was 46.

Her household confirmed that Ash died after a protracted most cancers battle however didn’t not present different particulars. “Erica was an incredible lady and gifted entertainer who touched numerous lives along with her sharp wit, humor and real zest for all times,” her household stated in an announcement. “Her reminiscence will dwell eternally in our hearts.”

Born on September 19, 1977, in Florida, Ash broke out as an everyday on the primary two seasons of Brand’s The Large Homosexual Sketch Present in 2006-07 after which Fox’s Mad TV. Into the 2010s, she labored in movies together with Scary Film V, Horror Noire, Sister Code, Kristy, two 2017 Christmas pics and the 2018 basketball comedy Uncle Drew, starring Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neal and others.

Amongst her first large roles was recurring from 2013-16 on the parody sequence Actual Husbands of Hollywood, which starred Kevin Hart, Duane Martin, Nick Cannon, JB Smoove, Nelly and others. Throughout that point, Ash additionally starred in all 4 seasons of Survivor’s Regret, reverse Jessie T. Usher, RonReaco Lee, Tichina Arnold and Mike Epps.

Erica Ash and Jessie Usher in ‘Survivor’s Regret,’ left, and Ash with creator-showrunner Mike O’Malley on the set Everett Assortment; Courtesy of Mike O’Malley

“Erica Ash had a booming chuckle that crammed the set of Survivor’s Regret day by day,” creator and showrunner Mike O’Malley informed Deadline in the present day. “It was a loud and beneficiant chuckle. The type of loud and real chuckle that made you flip your head to see what you had been lacking. The type of chuckle that signified life being lived to the fullest. Erica did. As M-Chuck, she was nominated for an NAACP Picture award for Excellent Supporting Actress in 2017. She deserved that accolade and lots of extra. She cherished being on a present, working as an actor, and crafting a personality that she may name her personal. She was fearless, hilarious, compelling. However most of all — she was a great individual. A workforce participant. A lady you liked being round. To work along with her was to know what the nice life may seem like.”

She additionally did a three-episode visitor arc within the 2016 first season of NBC’s Shades of Blue starring Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta.

Ash’s subsequent starring TV position was in authorized drama In Contempt, which she toplined as gifted and opinionated public defender Gwen Sullivan. It lasted one 10-episode season on BET. She then did a four-episode arc on The CW drama Legacies in 2019.

Through the 2020s, Ash guested on such sequence as A Black Woman Sketch Present, Household Reunion and most just lately NBC’s Prolonged Household and had voice roles on Bless the Harts and Aquaman: King of Atlantis. She additionally appeared in movies together with The Large Bend, Singleholic, Unthin kably Good Issues and Outlaw Johnny Black.

“Ms. Erica Ash was a boundlessly gifted actress whose vary was superlative,” Professor Rel Dowdell, Director of Movie Research at Hampton College, informed Deadline. ” Being a graduate of prestigious establishment Emory College, she may have had many affluent profession choices to select from in life, however she undoubtedly selected the proper one in being a standout and really acutely aware actress who touched many lives along with her work.”-

In lieu of flowers, the household asks that donations be made in Ash’s identify to the Susan G. Komen Most cancers Basis or different breast most cancers charities.