‘Survivor’ cast and when does Season 47 premiere: Time, date streaming

A brand new season of “Survivor” is on the horizon and now we have all the data it’s worthwhile to prepare.

Season 47 of the long-running actuality competitors present on CBS will function 18 new castaways stranded on an island in Fiji, competing in opposition to one another in group and particular person challenges.

The 90-minute “Survivor” episodes are additionally returning, as showrunners determined to proceed with the lengthened runtime that debuted two seasons prior.

Here is what it’s worthwhile to find out about Season 47 of “Survivor” forward of its premiere:

When does ‘Survivor’ Season 47 premiere?

Season 47 of “Survivor” will premiere with a two-hour episode at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Subsequent episodes will run on the similar time weekly for 90 minutes.

The right way to watch ‘Survivor Season 47 premiere

Followers can watch Season 47 of “Survivor” on CBS. Episodes can be out there to stream on Paramount+, reside and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Important subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Earlier seasons are additionally out there to stream on Paramount+.

Who’s competing on ‘Survivor’ Season 47?

Here is the forged of “Survivor” Season 47:

Andy Rueda

  • Age: 31
  • Hometown: Buffalo, New York
  • Present residence: Buffalo, New York
  • Occupation: AI analysis assistant

Anika Dhar

  • Age: 26
  • Hometown: Santa Rosa, California
  • Present residence: Los Angeles
  • Occupation: Advertising supervisor

Aysha Welch

  • Age: 32
  • Hometown: DeSoto, Texas
  • Present residence: Houston, Texas
  • Occupation: IT marketing consultant

