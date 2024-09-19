‘Survivor’ cast and when does Season 47 premiere: Time, date streaming

(This story has been up to date to right punctuation.)
A brand new season of “Survivor” is on the horizon and now we have all the data it’s worthwhile to prepare.
Season 47 of the long-running actuality competitors present on CBS will function 18 new castaways stranded on an island in Fiji, competing in opposition to one another in group and particular person challenges.
The 90-minute “Survivor” episodes are additionally returning, as showrunners determined to proceed with the lengthened runtime that debuted two seasons prior.
Here is what it’s worthwhile to find out about Season 47 of “Survivor” forward of its premiere:
When does ‘Survivor’ Season 47 premiere?
Season 47 of “Survivor” will premiere with a two-hour episode at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Subsequent episodes will run on the similar time weekly for 90 minutes.
The right way to watch ‘Survivor Season 47 premiere
Followers can watch Season 47 of “Survivor” on CBS. Episodes can be out there to stream on Paramount+, reside and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Important subscribers the day after the episode airs.
Earlier seasons are additionally out there to stream on Paramount+.
Who’s competing on ‘Survivor’ Season 47?
Here is the forged of “Survivor” Season 47:
Andy Rueda
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Buffalo, New York
- Present residence: Buffalo, New York
- Occupation: AI analysis assistant
Anika Dhar
- Age: 26
- Hometown: Santa Rosa, California
- Present residence: Los Angeles
- Occupation: Advertising supervisor
Aysha Welch
- Age: 32
- Hometown: DeSoto, Texas
- Present residence: Houston, Texas
- Occupation: IT marketing consultant
Caroline Vidmar
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Palos Verdes, California
- Present residence: Chicago
- Occupation: Technique marketing consultant
Gabe Ortis
- Age: 26
- Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
- Present residence: Baltimore, Maryland
- Occupation: Radio present host
Genevieve Mushaluk
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
- Present residence: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
- Occupation: Company lawyer
Jon Lovett
- Age: 42
- Hometown: Lengthy Island, New York
- Present residence: Los Angeles
- Occupation: Podcast host
Kishan Patel
- Age: 28
- Hometown: Fullerton, California
- Present residence: San Francisco, California
- Occupation: ER physician
Kyle Ostwald
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Cheboygan, Michigan
- Present residence: Cheboygan, Michigan
- Occupation: Development employee
Rachel LaMont
- Age: 34
- Hometown: Dexter, Michigan
- Present residence: Southfield, Michigan
- Occupation: Graphic designer
Rome Cooney
- Age: 30
- Hometown: Corvallis, Oregon
- Present residence: Phoenix, Arizona
- Occupation: E-Sports activities commentator
Sam Phalen
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Schaumburg, Illinois
- Present residence: Nashville, Tennessee
- Occupation: Sports activities reporter
Sierra Wright
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware
- Present residence: Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
- Occupation: Nurse
Solomon ‘Sol’ Yi
- Age: 43
- Hometown: Del Metropolis, Oklahoma
- Present residence: Norwalk, Connecticut
- Occupation: Medical gadget gross sales
Sue Smey
- Age: 59
- Hometown: Kirkwood, New York
- Present residence: Putnam Valley, New York
- Occupation: Flight faculty proprietor
Teeny Chirichillo
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Manahawkin, New Jersey
- Present residence: Manahawkin, New Jersey
- Occupation: Freelance author
Terran ‘TK’ Foster
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Prince George’s County, Maryland
- Present residence: Higher Marlboro, Maryland
- Occupation: Athlete advertising and marketing supervisor
Tiyana Hallums
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Aiea, Hawaii
- Present residence: Aiea, Hawaii
- Occupation: Flight attendant
In the season finale of “Survivor” 46, Kenzie Veurink, a 29-year-old hair salon proprietor from Michigan, received the title of “sole survivor” by a 5-3 vote over runner-up Charlie Davis.
Musician Ben Katzman, who was additionally a part of the highest three partaking in “ultimate tribal,” obtained no votes.
The prize for successful “Survivor” is the title of “sole survivor” and a $1 million prize.
The place is ‘Survivor’ filmed?
Whereas “Survivor” beforehand took contestants to distant areas world wide, from the Pearl Islands to the Philippines and Guatemala, the present has been filmed within the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the previous 15 seasons.
Who’s the host of ‘Survivor?’
Jeff Probst has hosted all 47 seasons of the present, which has been on the air since 2000. He additionally serves as an govt producer.