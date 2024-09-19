‘Survivor’ cast and when does Season 47 premiere: Time, date streaming

(This story has been up to date to right punctuation.)

A brand new season of “Survivor” is on the horizon and now we have all the data it’s worthwhile to prepare.

Season 47 of the long-running actuality competitors present on CBS will function 18 new castaways stranded on an island in Fiji, competing in opposition to one another in group and particular person challenges.

The 90-minute “Survivor” episodes are additionally returning, as showrunners determined to proceed with the lengthened runtime that debuted two seasons prior.

Here is what it’s worthwhile to find out about Season 47 of “Survivor” forward of its premiere:

When does ‘Survivor’ Season 47 premiere?

Season 47 of “Survivor” will premiere with a two-hour episode at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Subsequent episodes will run on the similar time weekly for 90 minutes.

The right way to watch ‘Survivor Season 47 premiere

Followers can watch Season 47 of “Survivor” on CBS. Episodes can be out there to stream on Paramount+, reside and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Important subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Earlier seasons are additionally out there to stream on Paramount+.

Who’s competing on ‘Survivor’ Season 47?

Here is the forged of “Survivor” Season 47:

Andy Rueda

Age: 31

31 Hometown: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Present residence: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Occupation: AI analysis assistant

Anika Dhar

Age: 26

26 Hometown: Santa Rosa, California

Santa Rosa, California Present residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Occupation: Advertising supervisor

Aysha Welch

Age: 32

32 Hometown: DeSoto, Texas

DeSoto, Texas Present residence: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Occupation: IT marketing consultant

Caroline Vidmar

Age: 27

27 Hometown: Palos Verdes, California

Palos Verdes, California Present residence: Chicago

Chicago Occupation: Technique marketing consultant

Gabe Ortis

Age: 26

26 Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Present residence: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Occupation: Radio present host

Genevieve Mushaluk

Age: 33

33 Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Present residence: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Occupation: Company lawyer

Jon Lovett

Age: 42

42 Hometown: Lengthy Island, New York

Lengthy Island, New York Present residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Occupation: Podcast host

Kishan Patel

Age: 28

28 Hometown: Fullerton, California

Fullerton, California Present residence: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Occupation: ER physician

Kyle Ostwald

Age: 31

31 Hometown: Cheboygan, Michigan

Cheboygan, Michigan Present residence: Cheboygan, Michigan

Cheboygan, Michigan Occupation: Development employee

Rachel LaMont

Age: 34

34 Hometown: Dexter, Michigan

Dexter, Michigan Present residence: Southfield, Michigan

Southfield, Michigan Occupation: Graphic designer

Rome Cooney

Age: 30

30 Hometown: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Present residence: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Occupation: E-Sports activities commentator

Sam Phalen

Age: 24

24 Hometown: Schaumburg, Illinois

Schaumburg, Illinois Present residence: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Occupation: Sports activities reporter

Sierra Wright

Age: 27

27 Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Present residence: Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania Occupation: Nurse

Solomon ‘Sol’ Yi

Age: 43

43 Hometown: Del Metropolis, Oklahoma

Del Metropolis, Oklahoma Present residence: Norwalk, Connecticut

Norwalk, Connecticut Occupation: Medical gadget gross sales

Sue Smey

Age: 59

59 Hometown: Kirkwood, New York

Kirkwood, New York Present residence: Putnam Valley, New York

Putnam Valley, New York Occupation: Flight faculty proprietor

Teeny Chirichillo

Age: 24

24 Hometown: Manahawkin, New Jersey

Manahawkin, New Jersey Present residence: Manahawkin, New Jersey

Manahawkin, New Jersey Occupation: Freelance author

Terran ‘TK’ Foster

Age: 31

31 Hometown: Prince George’s County, Maryland

Prince George’s County, Maryland Present residence: Higher Marlboro, Maryland

Higher Marlboro, Maryland Occupation: Athlete advertising and marketing supervisor

Tiyana Hallums

Age: 27

27 Hometown: Aiea, Hawaii

Aiea, Hawaii Present residence: Aiea, Hawaii

Aiea, Hawaii Occupation: Flight attendant

In the season finale of “Survivor” 46, Kenzie Veurink, a 29-year-old hair salon proprietor from Michigan, received the title of “sole survivor” by a 5-3 vote over runner-up Charlie Davis.

Musician Ben Katzman, who was additionally a part of the highest three partaking in “ultimate tribal,” obtained no votes.

The prize for successful “Survivor” is the title of “sole survivor” and a $1 million prize.

The place is ‘Survivor’ filmed?

Whereas “Survivor” beforehand took contestants to distant areas world wide, from the Pearl Islands to the Philippines and Guatemala, the present has been filmed within the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the previous 15 seasons.

Who’s the host of ‘Survivor?’

Jeff Probst has hosted all 47 seasons of the present, which has been on the air since 2000. He additionally serves as an govt producer.