Survive and Thrive: Langtons International Agency

Writer

Paula Kalamaras & Paul Kraly

Printed

June 2, 2022

Phrase rely

772

How Linda Langton efficiently led her boutique literary company by means of the COVID minefield.

Linda Langton

Linda Langton, CEO of Langtons Worldwide Company, is a survivor. Her complete profession has been about taking probabilities, surviving obstacles in her path, and thriving. Though she was born in Manchester, England (her father was the Lord Mayor), she married and moved to Australia. She ultimately grew to become a extremely profitable award-winning businesswoman. After creating and working The Ink Group, an award successful $50 million worldwide greeting card and calendar firm, she packed up and moved to New York, the place she started her company.

“Having left Australia behind, I adopted my dream to dwell right here. I knew nobody in New York and had no thought what I used to be going to do. A consumer from my earlier firm requested me to agent his pictures ebook. Being a really can-do particular person, I stated, ‘After all, I’ll!’ I hadn’t a clue about being an agent within the publishing business and knew nobody in New York at the moment.”- Linda Langton

This “can-do” angle that Linda has in abundance led her to create Langtons Worldwide Company. She has efficiently remodeled 100 writers into revealed authors from each style over the previous twenty-two years, from well-known girls’s fiction to industrial fiction and nearly all nonfiction classes. Current successes embody a girls’s enterprise ebook bought to Atria Publishing for a 6-figure deal, a memoir by one of many lead voice actors of main anime, bought to Operating Press in a 5 determine deal, and a six-book Sherlock Holmes sequence in a world deal to HarperCollins UK, every ebook a 5-figure deal. A number of extra books are within the pipeline for publication later this yr. They vary from two new true-crime books by an award-winning journalist and a thriller by a NY Occasions best-selling creator. As well as, a few of Langtons Worldwide Company’s books have been become movies, equivalent to Trumbo, and 4 true-crime books, together with “Dancing on Her Grave,” revealed by Berkley.

“Linda is hard, dedicated, and educated, all key traits for a profitable agent. She believed in ART IN THE BLOOD, my first novel, and persevered previous many rejections to land me a sale after which a 3 after which a five-book deal at HarperCollins. Now that’s persistence, I’m so grateful.” — Bonnie MacBird, Worldwide Greatest Promoting Writer

Langtons Worldwide Company didn’t decelerate throughout the pandemic. As an alternative, the corporate transferred to a web-based work-from-home paradigm, as many did throughout this era of quarantine and uncertainty. In consequence, Linda discovered that the market grew with extra folks studying books and extra writers reaching out to be revealed. Due to social isolation, writers and would-be authors had time to focus on their books and submit them to businesses like Langtons Worldwide. Utilizing zoom and video chat to connect with publishers and purchasers has develop into a primary methodology of communication, and Linda doesn’t see this altering anytime quickly.

“Our popularity on-line and word-of-mouth has been a driving drive to find potential purchasers. We now have been extremely busy prior to now years of the pandemic, and post-COVID.” — Linda Langton

Over the previous few years, the corporate has been specializing in the worldwide market. Within the subsequent two years, the company can be concentrating in addition to the US and Canada, on the UK, and European markets.

Publishing has modified over a number of years and never due to COVID, however that didn’t assist. The 5 remaining massive publishing firms swallowed up most of the smaller publishers. With the pandemic, brokers and the business have been inundated with new writers and submissions, inflicting brokers and publishers to be extra selective. Langtons Worldwide Company invitations authors to submit manuscripts within the Mysteries/Thrillers, True Crime, Girls’s Fiction, Memoir, Narrative nonfiction, Enterprise books, Historic Fiction,and Biography genres.

Linda has lately recorded and is distributing a number of vlogs (video blogs) about what a author must do to arrange and write a manuscript, the way to discover an agent and what to anticipate subsequent.

As a subsidary to Langtons Worldwide Company, Linda additionally lately began an author-assisted publishing firm for books which are exterior of the industrial publishing purview. Central Park South Publishing supplies a full vary of providers to assist writers get their books polished and revealed and provided to the bookstores and on-line by means of Amazon and the 8 on-line publishers. Central Park South encourages authors to submit their work for overview. Contact the company at [email protected] if . Linda Langton and her employees are at all times glad to talk with potential writers.