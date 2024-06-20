Supervisor Barger Recognizes Jackie Robinson’s Family, Friends of Jackie Robinson Park in Honor of Juneteenth – Pasadena Now

In honor of Juneteenth, Supervisor Kathryn Barger acknowledged the household of Dodgers legend and Pasadenan Jackie Robinson and the Associates of Jackie Robinson Park from Solar Village throughout Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors assembly.

“Juneteenth reminds us of the hard-fought dedication to justice for all folks,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger stated. “I’m grateful to the Associates of Jackie Robinson Park for preserving the custom of Juneteenth alive to teach our communities and invite them to have fun its which means. It’s so becoming that their festivities are held on the historic Jackie Robinson Park, whose namesake was a beacon of hope for equality.”

As a Pasadena native, Jackie Robinson had roots in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District. Kathy Younger Robinson, daughter of Olympic silver medalist Mack Robinson and Jackie Robinson’s niece, spoke of the significance of carrying on her household’s legacy.

“Our household appreciates Supervisor Barger and the Board of Supervisors for having us right here and celebrating Uncle Jackie and the historic Jackie Robinson Park within the Antelope Valley,” Kathy Younger Robinson stated. “I’m right here in reminiscence of my dad, and if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be right here sharing and persevering with my household legacy.”

Jackie Robinson Park opened in 1965 in Solar Village and was the primary park within the U.S. to be named after Robinson, first African American participant in Main League Baseball.