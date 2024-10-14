Superstar Maxx Crosby on Who He Would ‘Love’ Raiders to Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-4, and quite a lot of robust questions might be requested about personnel. Particularly when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls round.
Whereas the draft continues to be months away, Raiders famous person Maxx Crosby signaled on his podcast “The Rush” simply who he would not thoughts the Raiders drafting — Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.
“Me and him been speaking, having some conversations,” Crosby stated. “He is received the suitable head on his shoulders, he is gonna be an issue for years to return. I’d like to have Travis Hunter on the Raiders, I imply, who would not.”
Hunter is each a cornerback and a large receiver and he has dominated at each. At huge receiver, Hunter has 49 receptions for 587 yards and 6 touchdowns. On protection, he has 17 mixed tackles and two interceptions with a go defended and a pressured fumble.
Walter Soccer evaluated Hunter on either side of the ball, and both place seems like a first-round caliber participant.
“As a large receiver, Hunter is a powerful playmaker that may harm defenses downfield,” Walter Soccer’s Charlie Campbell wrote. “Hunter doesn’t have blinding pace like Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, however Hunter runs effectively and might stretch defenses vertically. He runs good routes and reveals an actual knack for producing late separation from cornerbacks. Hunter is excellent on 50-50 passes and profitable contested catches despite the fact that he doesn’t have mismatch peak for a large out. With severe athleticism, Hunter has wonderful adjustment capability to contort his physique and redirect to place him in place to make the reception. After the catch, Hunter is harmful with the ball in his palms and is able to juking tacklers, breaking tackles, and ripping up yards by means of the secondary.”
Even at cornerback, thought-about Hunter’s weakest of the 2 positions (if one had to decide on), he’s nonetheless an elite participant.
“As a cornerback, Hunter is extraordinarily instinctive and versatile. Hunter’s instincts and imaginative and prescient make him a dynamite zone nook, and he’s able to enjoying off man protection,” Campbell wrote. “He tips quarterbacks, reads their eyes, has fabulous route recognition, and a severe closing burst to eat up floor. Hunter has sufficient dimension and physicality to play press man and is a prepared tackler in run assist. The one query this analyst has about Hunter as a cornerback is his capability to deal with the deep pace receivers he’ll see within the NFL.”
Whether or not Hunter will have the ability to play each positions within the NFL is unsure as of now. Two-way play is probably going out of the query, nonetheless.
Make sure you comply with on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and by no means miss one other breaking information story once more.
Please tell us your ideas once you like our Fb web page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.