Super Trump Price Pumps 4% As Donald Trump Considers Jamie Dimon For Treasury Secretary And This Base Meme Coin ICO Races Towards $3 Million

The Tremendous Trump value is up 4% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.01585 as of 00:12 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that surged 48%.

The STRUMP token’s present of energy comes amid broader market bullishness, as altcoins flash inexperienced on Bitcoin’s 11% weekly surge. In the meantime, token holders proceed to treat STRUMP as one of many strongest PolitiFi tokens out there.

Trump isn’t just trending on X, however #STRUMP can also be holding sturdy within the TOP 3 CMC! The crypto market could also be risky, however our group is aware of the true energy of #SuperTrump. A testomony to our unstoppable momentum and the bullish sentiment surrounding #TRUMP #MAGA #MAGAKILLER pic.twitter.com/FVhTwRqAx0 — Tremendous Trump Coin (@SuperTrumpCoin) July 15, 2024

And the mission predicts it’s solely a matter of time earlier than it surpasses MAGA tokens when it comes to market capitalization.

It is only a matter of time earlier than we hit billions in market capitalization (MC) Time to take over #MAGA 👀 If we hit a $1 billion MC, that is a 40x from right here! Shopping for $10k now will likely be $400k ($390k revenue)#Strump #Supertrump #Magakiller #Politifitokens #trumpcoins https://t.co/Xa8MgiEewb — Tremendous Trump Coin (@SuperTrumpCoin) July 17, 2024

Former US president and Republican ticket nominee Donald Trump conjures up each STRUMP and MAGA tokens. In an interview this week with Bloomberg, Trump mentioned he would take into account appointing JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon as US Treasury Secretary.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Trump says Jamie Dimon has out of the blue “modified his tune” on #Bitcoin Trump is reportedly contemplating Dimon for Treasury Secretary. Bitcoin for the nationwide treasury? 😯 pic.twitter.com/CPXm42yS9f — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) July 17, 2024

Each males have traditionally been crucial of Bitcoin, with Dimon calling it a instrument for criminals and Trump dismissing it as “not cash.” Nevertheless, Trump’s stance on Bitcoin has softened, and he’s set to talk on the Bitcoin Convention in Nashville on July 27.

For those who’re nonetheless searching for an indication to get into #btc #crypto… that is it! Trump and a number of other heavyweights will likely be talking at bitcoin 2024 (July 25-27, 2024) Nashville, Tennessee. Take a look at the record of audio system – https://t.co/BmjzbkcwWL pic.twitter.com/cKN9ycKUP1 — orbitant (@orbitant) July 14, 2024

He additionally mentioned Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell would have the chance to serve his full time period till 2026.

Tremendous Trump Worth Prediction

The Tremendous Trump value is buying and selling with a bullish bias, recording greater highs over the past week. It comes after the PolitiFi token broke out above the higher trendline of the falling wedge sample. This technical chart sample is taken into account a considerably bullish reversal sample, which is confirmed when the worth breaks above the higher development line.

From the chart under, it may be seen that the falling wedge chart sample was confirmed when the Tremendous Trump value escaped from the formation on July 13.

The revenue goal of a falling wedge is measured by including the utmost distance between the higher and decrease development strains to the breakout level. For STRUMP, this can be a 127% transfer north, with a part of it already lined. Which means Tremendous Trump nonetheless has room for a 27% transfer to $0.02027.

Based mostly on the outlook of the Relative Energy Index (RSI), which is climbing and properly above the meal degree of fifty, purchaser momentum is rising.

This, coupled with the bullish crossover between the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the sign line (orange band), reinvigorates the uptrend.

The RSI’s place at 62, under the brink of 70, suggests that there’s nonetheless extra room north earlier than the STRUMP token is taken into account overbought. Merchants trying to open lengthy positions for the Tremendous Trump value could, due to this fact, have purpose to, because the upside potential stays viable.

GeckoTerminal: STRUMP/USD 1-day chart

Converse Case

Nevertheless, there may be all the time the danger of early revenue reserving. If sellers pull the set off, the Tremendous Trump value might pull again. In such a directional bias, a candlestick shut under the $0.01000 psychological degree would negate the bullish thesis.

Whereas the Tremendous Trump value has an opportunity to increase its positive aspects, merchants ought to be cautious and never succumb to FOMO, the worry of lacking out. Some would say it’s already too late to purchase the token now, because it has already had a powerful surge over the previous few days.

Buyers like these is likely to be curious about a mission that’s nonetheless in presale and has but to explode the way in which the Tremendous Trump value has.

Such a mission is Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) — a brand new meme coin developed on the Base blockchain, but additionally one that can function concurrently on 5 totally different chains as soon as it launches.

Influential YouTuber Jacob Bury says DAWGZ has 100X potential as meme cash on Base more and more take the highlight.

Promising Different To Tremendous Trump

Base Dawgz plans to launch on Ethereum, Avalanche, BSC, and Solana chains in addition to having Base as its predominant residence.

Because of Portal Bridge and Wormhole applied sciences, the mission will allow fast and simple funds transfers between these chains.

This can permit customers to maneuver their cash to whichever chain they need. They’ll be capable of entry Ethereum’s DEXes, Solana’s low charges and excessive speeds, Binance’s personal DeFi, and extra.

Customers may profit from staking, which was launched on July 4. At present, staking within the Base Dawgz pool affords an annual yield of 1,407%.

To date, about 23.7% of DAWGZ tokens have been staked. Because the variety of staked tokens will increase, so do the returns. So traders ought to take into account staking tokens whereas it’s nonetheless early and rewards stay excessive.

YouTube channel Cryptonews says DAWGZ “goes to blow up“ after launch.

If you need to hitch traders who’ve already pumped $2.5 million into DAWGZ, you should buy its tokens for $0.006405 utilizing ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, BUSD, AVAX, or SOL.

The value will enhance in rather less than 5 days, so don’t wait too lengthy in the event you plan so as to add it to your portfolio.

Go to the official DAWGZ web site right here.

