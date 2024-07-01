Super Trump Price Prediction: STRUMP Surges 29% In A Week, But Traders Shift Focus To This Solana Meme Coin With Its Airdrop Just 5 Days Away

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Tremendous Trump value has skyrocketed by 29% prior to now week and a pair of% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.01565 as of 12:40 a.m. EST on a 23% hunch in buying and selling quantity to $3.6 million.

Tremendous Trump is a meme coin created to honor Donald Trump’s political legacy. With a complete provide of two.3 billion tokens, it helps Trump’s ideas by way of a decentralized platform.

“Backed by his unique NFT assortment, it’s crystal clear – Trump must be the primary crypto-friendly U.S. president!,” says the official web site. “Our distinctive crypto token is extra than simply an funding – it’s an emblem of help for Trump’s political motion.”

Tremendous Trump Value Indicators A Bull Rally Forward

The STRUMP value encountered resistance, inflicting a pullback as bears stepped in, forming a falling wedge sample. Nonetheless, the bulls have regained management, pushing the value up inside a falling channel, suggesting a possible shift to a bullish development.

This sample may assist the bulls drive the value as much as a key resistance degree of $0.01688, aligning with the higher boundary of the wedge.

STRUMPUSD Evaluation. (Supply: Tradingview)

The bulls have proven resilience, bouncing again from the $0.01051 help degree. Nonetheless, they’re now dealing with resistance round $0.01585. A slight push above this degree might spark a bull rally, doubtlessly driving the value as much as its earlier resistance at $0.02859.

At present, the value is buying and selling above the 50 Easy Transferring Common (SMA) on the each day chart, which helps the upward development and boosts market sentiment. Elevated momentum from the bulls may push the value even larger, doubtlessly surpassing the 200 SMA.

Moreover, the MACD is signaling a rebound into bullish territory across the impartial line, with the blue line poised to cross above the orange sign line. The constructive histogram bars additional add to the bullish sentiment.

Nonetheless, the Relative Power Index (RSI) has rebounded to 54, just under the 50 midline degree, indicating that neither the bulls nor the bears are totally in management. A small constructive push might ship the RSI into the overbought zone.

Tremendous Trump Value Bulls Poised To Reclaim ATH

To make the Tremendous Trump token a pretty purchase, the value wants to shut above $0.01585. If this occurs, the ensuing shopping for strain might push the token larger, persevering with the upward development and doubtlessly reclaiming the $0.02859 excessive.

However, if the bears keep their maintain and the correction continues, the value might drop to the $0.01051 help zone, which aligns with the 50SMA. An in depth beneath this degree within the 4-hour timeframe might set off extra promote orders, doubtlessly driving the value all the way down to the market vary’s backside at $0.009652.

Time Is Operating Out To Purchase Sealana, July 2 Airdrop Incoming

In the meantime, buyers are hurrying to purchase Sealana (SEAL) tokens forward of its upcoming airdrop on July 2 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Potential consumers have till July 1 at 1:00 p.m. to purchase SEAL tokens. Any tokens purchased inside the 24 hours following this deadline will solely be claimable after the primary airdrop.

Looks as if @thenotoriousMMA didn’t like #Sealana asking why he was ingesting whiskey on the #Roadhouse moderately than combating within the octagon…🥊 If solely he knew earlier than elevating his fists that Sealana was a 300lbs ex military $SEAL…🪖🦭 It is not going to be a good battle however nobody will… pic.twitter.com/L1TqztPiAX — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 10, 2024

The meme coin Sealana is predicated on a plump seal who spends his days immersed within the depths of the Solana Sea. Glued to his PC, he’s steadily gaining weight, swapping his glossy determine for a dealer’s eating regimen of chips and canned tuna.

His obsession with discovering the following massive Solana meme coin retains him engrossed, along with his flippers all the time busy and his lounge in disarray.

Crypto analyst and YouTuber Jacob Bury says Sealana might be the following 10X alternative.

Traders have already pumped greater than $6 million into SEAL. In case you are to affix them, use the easy-to-navigate purchase widget on the mission’s official web site to purchase SEAL tokens for $0.022 every.

The #Presale has ended! 🚨 The #Airdrop will begin on Tuesday, July 2nd at 1 PM UTC! 🕙🦭 Don’t be concerned you’ll be able to nonetheless purchase $SEAL earlier than the airdrop begins! 🚀💸 #Sealana is extra excited than a fats man at McDonalds to whale $SEAL into your wallets! 💰 Extra information comin’ quickly! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Mafi9u060 — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 25, 2024

Purchase SEAL utilizing ETH, USDT or a financial institution card right here earlier than the airdrop and SEAL’s subsequent DEX itemizing.

Associated Articles

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

