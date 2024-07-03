Super Trump Price Prediction: STRUMP Plunges 19% As Trump And Biden Snub Crypto In Debate, And This New ICO Races Towards $7M

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Tremendous Trump value is down 19% prior to now 24 hours to commerce for $0.01295 as of 00:42 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dipped 21%.

STRUMP is amongst many PolitiFi tokens which are sliding after the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The dump comes after the candidates failed to say crypto in exchanges lasting about 90 minutes.

Tremendous Trump Value Prediction

The Tremendous Trump value is buying and selling with a bearish bias, with the Friday dump wiping out all of the good points made prior to now two days. Because the bears steadily take over the STRUMP value appears poised for a retest of the underside of the market vary at $0.00990.

Not solely is the Tremendous Trump value beneath the trendline (diagonal), however the momentum indicators present an absence of conviction amongst bulls. The Relative Energy Index (RSI), which measures momentum, is subdued beneath the imply degree of fifty. Furthermore, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence is in damaging territory and beneath the sign line (orange band).

This means a bearish development within the value motion of the asset. It signifies that the short-term shifting common is beneath the long-term shifting common, suggesting that the downward momentum within the value is robust. This will increase the percentages of an additional draw back.

GeckoTerminal: STRUMP/USD 1-day chart

Nonetheless, if STRUMP bulls seize the chance to purchase the dip, the Tremendous Trump value may get better. In an upward directional bias, a steady shut above the trendline of the sample by crossing the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement degree can be preferrred. Nevertheless, solely a candlestick shut above the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $0.02560 would make STRUMP enticing to purchase.

In the meantime, buyers proceed to pile into WienerAI (WAI), a brand new meme coin that YouTuber Jon Buying and selling says is the highest AI meme coin in 2024.

A Promising Different To Tremendous Trump

WAI is the native cryptocurrency behind the WienerAI ecosystem. It’s a hybrid token utilizing its AI capabilities to emulate the success of different canine meme cash like Doge and SHIB.

The challenge combines animal memes, superior AI tech, and a little bit of processed meat humor. It has garnered an enormous following, with its presale already hovering previous $6.5 million in funds raised.

We have raised $6.5M and this Wiener shouldn’t be stopping! 🌭🚀 Be part of the WienerAI revolution and expertise the unstoppable energy of AI-driven buying and selling 💪🤖💰 pic.twitter.com/ZiErtN1uvV — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 27, 2024

A part of the rationale behind WienerAI’s blockbuster presale it its plan to combine buying and selling bot capabilities on its platform. This operate delivers user-friendly AI-enhanced buying and selling, seamless swap performance, and nil charges.

Let WienerAI be your information for all of your buying and selling wants 🌭🤖 Commerce good, commerce straightforward with our AI-powered assistant! 🚀💰 pic.twitter.com/16xfxTnn3W — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 24, 2024

WienerAI boasts rigorously designed tokenomics, too, geared toward fostering long-term sustainability and development. The crew has already put aside 20% of tokens for staking rewards, the place customers can stake $WAI for a powerful 63% annual proportion yield (APY).

Every WAI token is at the moment promoting for less than $0.000723, a price ticket that can solely be on the shelf for a bit of greater than two days earlier than the worth will increase.

Do not be the one chasing your tail! 🐾 That is your likelihood to get into WienerAI earlier than takeoff! 🌭🚀💰 pic.twitter.com/aSYEYDYPD3 — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 25, 2024

So, act quickly if you’re earlier than the worth hike strikes. You should utilize ETH, USDT, or a financial institution card to make the acquisition.

Purchase WienerAI on the official web site right here.

