Super Trump Price Prediction: STRUMP Dives 7% As Traders Rush To Buy This Degen Solana Meme Coin Before It’s Too Late

The Tremendous Trump value tumbled 7% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.01715 as of 12:26 a.m. EST on a 38% surge in buying and selling quantity to $2 million.

The STRUMP coin is a pioneering cryptocurrency that honors the political legacy of Donald Trump, who’s campaigning to succeed President Joe Biden in November’s elections.

Tremendous Trump Worth Bullish Pennant Formation Alerts Potential Bull Rally

The STRUMP value faces resistance, permitting bears to push the worth down in a corrective section. The continuing battle between bears and bulls throughout this downtrend resulted within the forming of a bullish pennant, signaling a possible upward development continuation.

This sample may assist bulls drive larger costs, persevering with the anticipated bull rally.

STRUMPUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

The chart exhibits STRUMP receiving constant bullish assist alongside the decrease trendline, resulting in a gradual value enhance. Regardless of a bearish dip to the $0.02416 stage, the bulls have demonstrated resilience by coming back from the $0.01620 assist stage. With elevated momentum, the bulls ought to be capable of push the worth above the higher trendline of the pennant, initiating a bull rally.

The shifting averages are giving blended alerts. The value has fallen under the 50-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA) however nonetheless holds above the 200-day SMA, offering bulls an opportunity to get better.

Moreover, the MACD stays in bearish territory however is progressively rising, with the blue line crossing above the orange sign line, indicating constructive momentum. Crossing the impartial stage would verify the general bullish sentiment, because the histogram bars are additionally constructive.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) signifies indecisiveness within the STRUMP market, hovering across the impartial stage of fifty, suggesting neither the bulls nor the bears are in management.

Tremendous Trump Worth Prediction: Bullish Rebound Or Bearish Decline?

The bulls are eyeing a rebound from the 200 SMA, which offers instant assist. For the Tremendous Trump value to grow to be a pretty purchase once more, it should shut above $0.02416, coinciding with the higher trendline of the pennant and probably reaching a brand new ATH at $0.04345 excessive.

If the bears proceed pushing the worth decrease, it may drop to the $0.01150 assist stage, which coincides with the 200 SMA. If the worth closes under this stage on the four-hour chart, it’d result in extra promoting strain, probably pushing the worth down in direction of the decrease vary round $0.009384.

Sealana Presale Beneficial properties Momentum: Over $4 Million Raised

Whereas there’s uncertainty over the outlook for the Tremendous Trump value, the Sealana ICO continues to draw extra consumers as buyers rush to buy SEAL earlier than its presale concludes on June 25 at 6 p.m. UTC.

What higher option to present your love of Lambos, Large Beneficial properties & Freedom than getting a #USA tattoo to indicate for it! 🇺🇸 #Sealana is aware of what’s greatest for American made #Memecoins and has a plan to make them nice once more! 🦭 Ship $SOL 💸 and let him be an instance for all #Degens!💪 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/B4aBZ2wEbI — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 14, 2024

Sleepy Joe’s speech ’bout raisin’ gas 🛢️taxes and turning vehicles electrical ain’t go down properly at $SEAL Truck Fest! 😡🇺🇸 🦭 Time for #Sealana and his buddies to take issues into their very own fingers and ensure these god damned liberals stick their hairdryer automobiles the place the solar… pic.twitter.com/0BDlaomsEZ — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 12, 2024

Sealana is a chubby seal within the Solana Sea who spends all day at his pc, gorging on chips and canned tuna whereas trying to find the subsequent large Solana meme coin.

The SEAL presale has already secured over $4 million in funding, placing the brand new meme coin in a robust place to compete with prime Solana meme cash like Dogwifhat (WIF), Bonk (BONK), and Ebook of Meme (BOME).

By adopting an American patriotism theme, Sealana is interesting to conservative buyers who sometimes endorse former US president Donald Trump.

Crypto analyst and YouTuber Austin Hilton means that Sealana may replicate the success of Slothana (SLOTH), probably surging 3X after launch.

With barely greater than 8 days remaining till the presale ends, you may nonetheless buy SEAL tokens for $0.022 per token every.

Purchase SEAL utilizing ETH, USDT or a financial institution card.

