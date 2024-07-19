Super Trump Coin Price Prediction After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt As Experts Say This P2E DOGE Derivative Might 100X

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Tremendous Trump Coin worth fell 0.4% prior to now 24 hours to commerce at $0.01139 as of 01:39 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that slumped 10%.

The autumn within the STRUMP worth got here after a failed assassination try on former president Donald Trump on July 13. The token remains to be up 39% prior to now seven days.

I WILL lead this nation to greatness once more! 🌟 Nothing can take ME down! $strump@strumpsolana pic.twitter.com/0E4sWpH0Ub — SuperTrumpSol | Strumpsolana (@Strumpsolana) July 14, 2024

Within the quick aftermath of Trump’s capturing, PolitiFi meme cash MAGA, TRUMP, STRUMP, and TREMP rallied 52%, 54%, 62%, and 94%, respectively. However, revenue reserving kicked in nearly instantly, with the Tremendous Trump Coin nearly wiping out the beneficial properties.

📚 CoinEx Academy : Prime 10 PolitiFi Initiatives 📚 Are you aware what PolitiFi tokens are? Know extra about what PolitiFi tokens are , how they’ve gained traction, prime 10 PolitiFi crypto tasks of 2024, and the right way to purchase them on CoinEx from the weblog. 🚀✨ 👉… pic.twitter.com/2uC0bpKwhS — CoinEx India Official 🇮🇳 (@coinexindia) July 15, 2024

Tremendous Trump Coin Worth Prediction

The Tremendous Trump Coin worth is nurturing a restoration rally within the one-day timeframe. However, STRUMP holders stay in murky waters because the Relative Energy Index (RSI) struggles to flip the imply degree of fifty into assist.

With the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) above its sign line (orange band), purchaser momentum exceeds promoting strain. If the bulls have their means, the Tremendous Trump Coin worth might flip the higher boundary of the channel into assist; the beneficial properties might extrapolate.

In a northbound directional bias, nonetheless, whereas overcoming the $38.2% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.01117 could be ultimate, solely a candlestick shut above the 50% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.02158 would invalidate the big-picture bearish outlook.

For the extra skeptical merchants, nonetheless, think about ready for a break and shutting above the $61.8% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.02623.

Past the roadblock, the Tremendous Trump worth might lengthen the climb to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of the $0.03285 threshold. In a extremely bullish case, the beneficial properties might lengthen to the height of the market vary at $0.04129.

GeckoTerminal: STRUMP/USD 1-day chart

Converse Case

Then again, if the higher boundary of the falling channel holds as a assist ground, the Tremendous Trump worth might drop. The centerline of the channel or its decrease boundary might present doable restoration factors.

Nonetheless, if these fail to carry, the Tremendous Trump worth might roll over to the underside of the market vary at $0.00187.

