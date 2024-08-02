Sunisa Lee comes back from kidney disease, gets Olympic medal

PARIS (AP) — Sunisa Lee known as coach Jess Graba not way back and advised him it was over.

The method of making an attempt to navigate two kidney ailments that made the 2020 Olympic gymnastics champion’s weight yo-yo had change into an excessive amount of. The uncertainty. The frustration. All of it.

Come to the gymnasium, Graba advised her. This isn’t a choice you make over the cellphone.

So that they sat down and talked. The urge to retire handed. Lee stayed within the gymnasium and slowly — very, very slowly — the abilities and stamina that made her the most effective on this planet returned.

Externally, she didn’t want validation. Internally, she did. And on Thursday night time inside Bercy Enviornment, the proof was round Lee’s neck: a bronze within the all-around that Lee wasn’t positive she was worthy of till IOC president Thomas Bach slipped it over her head.

“I simply wished to show to myself that I might do it as a result of I didn’t suppose that I might,” Lee stated.

Kind of. There’s a steeliness to Lee that belies the grace of her gymnastics. She has relied on it for months as she and Graba put collectively a plan that ended with Lee ending on the medal stand subsequent to good good friend Simone Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Biles and Andrade had been anticipated to be right here. They arrived in Paris having confronted off on this planet championships final fall. Lee didn’t make that workforce. She wasn’t prepared.

She was in entrance of a crowd that included the U.S. males’s basketball workforce and Kendall Jenner. Most had turned out to observe Biles. Lee offered them with a reminder that when at her finest, she will placed on a fairly good present in her personal proper.

Lee stays a surprise on uneven bars, the place she’s going to compete for a medal later within the Video games. She’ll be within the beam closing too, due to a sequence that could be a combination of class and athleticism.

Nonetheless, ground train can generally be a problem. She entered the ultimate rotation off the rostrum. Graba made issues fairly easy.

“Win ground, and also you’ll win” (a bronze) he advised her.

Lee did, in her personal method, surging previous Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour to change into the primary reigning Olympic champion to medal within the subsequent video games since Nadia Comenci did it in 1980.

Heady territory for an athlete who nonetheless wonders every now and then how she’s going to really feel that day. She’s stacked extra good days than dangerous, edging teammate Jordan Chiles for a spot within the all-around closing, then placing collectively 4 routines that had been the equal if not higher than what she produced in Tokyo three years in the past when she edged Andrade in a taut closing.

“I did all the pieces that I might,” Lee stated. “I went on the market and I simply advised myself to not put any strain on myself, as a result of I didn’t wish to take into consideration the previous Olympics.”

There was an excessive amount of else to consider as an alternative. The stands had been packed — in contrast to Tokyo. Her household was right here, too. In contrast to Tokyo. And there’s a pleasure in her pursuit of the game that she questioned if she had misplaced at instances alongside the best way.

She additionally had Biles. And so they relied on one another closely throughout a closing wherein each of them discovered themselves in positions they didn’t wish to be in earlier than thriving in the long run.

“Having Simone right here at the moment undoubtedly helped me loads as a result of we had been each freaking out,” Lee stated. “And so it simply felt good to know that I wasn’t on the market freaking out on my own.”

Finally, there was no want. Graba refers to Lee as a “fighter” ceaselessly. That toughness — psychological and bodily — shone by means of in a medal that isn’t the identical shade because the one she captured in Japan, however in some methods, no much less significant.

___

AP Olympics: