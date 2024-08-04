Suni Lee Skin Routine & Favorite K-Beauty Product: Innisfree Sunscreen

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by way of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Suni Lee is unstoppable. Simply final December the American gymnast was bedridden from a set of kidney illnesses, and now, she’s added each a gold and bronze to her already stacked assortment of Olympic medals.

Lee’s clearly on hearth, however not from the solar. In a current interview describing her Olympics skincare and make-up routine, the athlete revealed her Ok-beauty skincare repair: Innisfree’s Day by day UV Protection Sunscreen. Whereas there are limitless SPFs available on the market, she listed this specific product as a favourite for its “light-weight” system that “doesn’t go away a white forged.”

Infused with inexperienced tea and sunflower seed oil, the cult-favorite SPF protects towards UVA and UVB rays whereas delivering a recent, glowy end (a simple option to obtain that pure glow-from-within look). Its hydrating and soothing system is meant for all pores and skin sorts: regular, dry, mixture and oily.

Innisfree’s different best-selling and viral merchandise embrace the extremely light-weight Inexperienced Tea Seed Hyaluronic Cream ($29), SuperGreen Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening Serum ($32), exfoliating Tremendous Volcanic Pore Clay Masks ($16) and the online-exclusive Dewy Tint Lip Balm ($18). Plus, earlier this 12 months, the model partnered with L.A.-based artist Steven Harrington on a skincare assortment that marries Innisfree’s fan-favorite serums with limited-edition packaging designed by Harrington.

Suni Lee’s coveted face sunscreen is offered in two sizes: 1.69 oz/50 mL and three.38 oz/100 mL, retailing for $18 and $32, respectively. It’s obtainable to buy on-line at sephora.com, innisfree.com and on Amazon.

And in case you’re trying to tune into the remainder of the competitors, right here’s watch Gymnastics on the 2024 Paris Summer time Olympics.