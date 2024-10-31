Suni Lee Has Learned to ‘Draw the Line’ With Her Controlling Critics

Suni Lee has by no means been extra snug and assured, however the six-time Olympic medalist admitted it took some time to get there.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Lee — the 21-year-old Workforce USA gymnast who doubled her haul with three medals on the 2024 Paris Olympics — defined how choosing and selecting what components of her life to point out on social media has taken some quaint trial and error, particularly in the case of discussing her current kidney illness analysis.

“In relation to speaking about it on my platforms, and understanding what to share and what to not share, it will get slightly bit dicey as a result of I get questions on a regular basis about what it really is and stuff like that,” mentioned Lee, who spoke completely to Us about her collaboration with the American Kidney Fund on their “Know Your Kidneys” marketing campaign.

Lee added, “I do know folks wish to make their very own assumptions and issues like that. When it will get to the place persons are making an attempt to inform me what I can and might’t do with my life, that’s the place I draw the road.”

In early 2023, Lee was identified with two kinds of incurable kidney illness after she gained over 45 kilos within the span of two weeks. “I wasn’t capable of go to the toilet,” she instructed Glamour in a narrative printed earlier this month. “I couldn’t bend my legs as a result of they have been so swollen, and my fingers too. My eyes have been virtually swollen shut. I used to be like, ‘One thing is occurring.’”

Lee sought the recommendation of USA Gymnastics cohead doctor Marcia Faustin, who instantly had Lee get examined and, in the end, identified.

“I believe that’s what makes this expertise a lot extra particular,” Lee instructed Us. “I’m actually shy. I sort of simply do what different folks say. So talking up for myself once I was actually scared, not even understanding what was happening as a result of, for one, I’m not a health care provider. I used to be simply assuming from my Google search that one thing was fallacious with my kidneys.”

Lee mentioned she pushed her physician to take a deeper take a look at the underlying points, insisting that it was extra than simply allergy symptoms. “I do know you’re a health care provider, however I’m feeling this,” she recalled telling her doctor “It actually simply took rather a lot to get to the place we are actually, however I’m so grateful that I did.”

After managing her illness and finally being cleared to return to competitors, Lee is now looking for to pay ahead the data she’s discovered alongside the best way.

“I at all times knew I needed to share my story, but it surely was additionally actually essential for me to accomplice with the American Kidney Fund as a result of I simply needed to boost extra consciousness to kidney illnesses,” Lee mentioned. “They impression the kidney group a lot. But additionally simply making an attempt to emphasise how essential it’s to advocate for your self was one other massive cause I needed to do it.”

The “Know Your Kidneys” program is designed to be a custom-made expertise for folks in danger for kidney illness and people dwelling with it, offering complete, interactive sources to assist them by their whole kidney illness journey.

LaVarne A. Burton, the American Kidney Fund’s President and Chief Government Officer, gushed about how Lee’s involvement will impression and assist save lives.

“The sooner that you simply decide one thing is fallacious and you can develop a therapy plan and work together with your healthcare suppliers to stick to that therapy plan,” Burton instructed Us. “Possibly it means some adjustments in weight loss program or some adjustments in new medicines and train and people sorts of issues. You don’t have to surrender in your desires. You may proceed to pursue these.”

She added, “You simply need to work at it actually arduous. Like Suni did.”

For extra on the American Kidney Fund’s “Know Your Kidneys” program, click on right here.