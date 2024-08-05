Suni Lee gets second-straight bronze medal in uneven bars – NBC10 Philadelphia

Suni Lee’s Olympic journey – from gold medal winner to close retirement to podium mainstay – continues.

America gymnastics star captured her sixth Olympic medal by taking a second-straight bronze within the ladies’s uneven bars on Sunday on the 2024 Paris Olympics. In what is taken into account her prime particular person occasion, the 21-year-old obtained a rating of 14.800.

Lee was the final of the eight gymnasts within the closing to compete, needing a rating greater than 14.766 to medal.

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour gained gold with a rating of 15.700 and China’s Qiu Qiyuan took silver with a 15.500.

It was Lee’s third medal of the Paris Video games, after serving to Group USA win gold within the crew closing and and taking bronze within the all-around. Lee was the one American to compete within the uneven bars closing, with 10-time Olympic medal winner Simone Biles failing to qualify by tenths of some extent after putting ninth.

“I simply wished to show to myself that I might do it,” Lee informed reporters after that bronze-medal win, “as a result of I didn’t suppose that I might.”

Although she had already achieved it as soon as earlier than.

Lee, on the Tokyo Olympics whereas 18 years outdated, took gold within the all-around after Simone Biles, the defending gold-medal winner, was compelled to withdraw from the occasion. In Tokyo, Lee additionally was a part of USA’s silver-medal successful unit within the crew closing and took bronze within the uneven bars.

Following the Tokyo Video games, the newly-crowned Olympic champion contemplated retiring from gymnastics as a result of two kidney ailments that triggered fixed ache and nausea and made her weight fluctuate.

U.S. gymnast Suni Lee discusses overcoming kidney points to medal on the Paris Olympics.

Lee referred to as her coach to say she was achieved with the game however was informed to return to the gymnasium to suppose it by means of. Lee reconsidered, persevering with an arduous journey that in the end would lead her to the Paris Olympics.

And again to the rostrum.

Lee will compete in a single closing occasion on the Paris Olympics, the stability beam closing on Monday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.