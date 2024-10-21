Sunday Night Football prediction, odds, line, spread: Steelers vs. Jets picks by Pittsburgh expert who’s 66-35

The revamped New York Jets will attempt to get on monitor after they tackle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Evening Soccer. New York, which acquired star huge receiver Davante Adams this week in an effort to reunite him along with his outdated quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are in search of higher outcomes after a poor begin to the yr. The Jets (2-4) wish to attain the postseason for the primary time since reaching the AFC Championship Sport in 2010. The Steelers (4-2), tied for first with the Baltimore Ravens within the AFC North standings, are anticipated to begin Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is ready for 8:20 p.m. ET. New York is a 2.5-point favourite within the newest Jets vs. Steelers odds, whereas the over/underneath for whole factors scored is 40. The Jets are -149 money-line favorites (danger $149 to win $100), whereas the Steelers are +125 underdogs (danger $100 to win $125).

Listed here are a number of NFL odds and NFL betting strains for Jets vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Jets unfold: New York -2.5

Steelers vs. Jets over/underneath: 40 factors

Steelers vs. Jets cash line: New York -149, Pittsburgh +125

NYJ: Jets have hit the third-quarter sport whole underneath in 12 of their final 17 video games (+5.95 items)

PIT: Steelers have scored final in 5 of their final six video games at dwelling (+3.95 items)

Why the Jets can cowl

Rodgers, who has needed to shake off some rust after lacking nearly all of final season with an Achilles damage, will welcome in one in every of his favourite targets whereas taking part in with the Inexperienced Bay Packers in Adams. This season, Rodgers has accomplished 61.8% of his passes for 1,387 yards and 9 touchdowns with 5 interceptions and a ranking of 84.4. In Monday’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Payments, Rodgers accomplished 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. Considered one of his scores was a 52-yard Hail Mary go to Allen Lazard, one other former Packers teammate, to finish the primary half. Rodgers is listed as questionable after lacking Wednesday’s follow with an ankle damage.

Adams (hamstring), who is anticipated to play on Sunday after lacking the previous three video games with the Las Vegas Raiders, shall be in a well-known offense, one just like the one he and Rodgers had in Inexperienced Bay for a number of years. Adams performed in three video games with the Raiders this season, making 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 common) and one landing. He had 4 explosive performs of 20 yards or extra, together with an extended of 30 yards. In 153 profession video games, together with 126 with Inexperienced Bay, he has 890 receptions for 10,990 yards (12.3 common) and 96 touchdowns, with 73 of these coming with the Packers.

Why the Steelers can cowl

Russell Wilson might make his season debut after recovering from a calf damage that has stored him out of the staff’s first six video games. The 13-year veteran has accomplished 64.7% of his profession passes for 43,653 yards and 334 touchdowns in opposition to 106 interceptions for a ranking of 100. He spent the previous two seasons with the Denver Broncos earlier than being launched and signing with the Steelers. Fields, a former first-round draft decide by the Chicago Bears, has completed an admirable job in his place. In six video games, Fields has handed for 1,106 yards on 106 of 160 passing (66.3%) and 5 touchdowns with only one interception and a 93.9 ranking.

Vast receiver George Pickens leads the passing assault with 26 catches for 363 yards (14 common). He has had seven explosive performs of 20 or extra yards, together with an extended of 40, and has 67 yards after the catch with 15 first-down conversions. In a 27-24 loss at Indianapolis, Pickens caught seven passes for 113 yards (16.1 common). He had three receptions for 53 yards (17.7 common) within the 32-13 win at Las Vegas this previous Sunday.

