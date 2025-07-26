Summers have gotten hotter in Knoxville, and that’s likely to continue

How to recognize and treat heat stroke this summer As the US faces an intense heatwave, it’s more important than ever to stay vigilant and protect yourself from extreme temperatures. unbranded – Lifestyle

It’s common for temperatures to reach 90 degrees or higher in Knoxville during the summer.

The highest temperature on record in Knoxville is 105 degrees, set on July 1, 2012.

Hotter summers are likely to become the norm for Knoxville in the future, with more days per year hitting or surpassing 90 degrees.

As if it hasn’t been miserably hot enough recently, the temperature in Knoxville is about to get even worse.

A “dangerous, long-lasting heat wave” is expected to affect much of the central and southeast regions of the country, including Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite this being the hot time of the year anyway, a late-July “heat dome” moving eastward will cause temperatures to be 5-15 degrees above the historical average, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures in the upper 90s and even near 100 degrees are possible for several days, with heat indexes exceeding 110.

Parts of Tennessee have been under extreme heat warnings and heat advisories this week. Should we expect this kind of blistering summer heat for years to come?

How hot will Knoxville get because of the heat dome?

There is a risk of excessive heat in East Tennessee through July 31, the NWS Office in Morristown warns. The risk comes with a 40-60% chance of heat indexes above 105 degrees, with the greatest threat across the Tennessee Valley.

Heat indexes are the “feels like” temperature when humidity is factored in.

In Knoxville, temperature highs are expected to range from 94 to near 100 degrees through July 30, according to the NWS seven-day forecast on July 24.

Neither Knoxville nor any counties in East Tennessee were under any heat advisories or warning as of July 24, though.

“Based on the current forecast, HeatRisk is increasing to major and major/extreme for portions of the area this weekend and into next week with overall drier and very hot conditions expected” NWS meteorologist Jeremy Buckles told Knox News.

HeatRisk is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tool that provides a daily assessment of the potential for heat to cause negative health impacts.

Does Knoxville typically get this hot?

It’s common for it to reach 90 degrees or higher in Knoxville during the summer months of June through August. So far this year, we’ve been near to above normal and have not set any record high temperatures in the Knoxville area.

Though it might not have felt like it lately, the actual temperature of 100 degrees in Knoxville is rare. In fact, the last time Knoxville reached 100 was July 1, 2012, which also happens to be Knoxville’s hottest day ever on record at 105.

As for the “feels like”/heat index temps, it’s possible for those to range from 100 to 105 degrees in the area, Buckles noted.

“Those temperatures are ‘above normal’ but not uncommon for this area,” he added. But it is uncommon for Knoxville heat index values to go above 110 degrees.

Are blistering hot summers here to stay?

Be prepared to have bottles of ice cold water and handheld cooling fans on standby for summer in the coming years (and decades). Summers hotter than they historically have been in Knoxville are likely to become the norm.

“Summertime temperatures have been climbing over the past several decades in Knoxville, maxima at the rate of 0.2 degrees Fahrenheit per decade and minima at the rate of 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit per decade,” climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon previously told Knox News.

“On average, this is faster than the rate of increase of global temperatures, and that trend is expected to continue according to climate models,” he said.

Knoxville could have 60 to 90 days per year with highs 90 degrees or higher between 2036-2065, according to Heat.gov climate prediction data. That’s at least double what the normal number is now.

However, East Tennessee is expected to remain slightly cooler than West and Middle Tennessee, which could see 90 to 120 days per year with highs 90 or over.

Nashville and Memphis, on average, are hotter than Knoxville, and generally have more humid conditions with higher heat index values, Buckles said. The average July highs for both cities range from 91 to 92 degrees.

“The altitude makes the normal maximum and minimum temperatures in the summer a bit cooler in Knoxville than in lower-altitude cities such as Nashville and Memphis,” Nielsen-Gammon explained.

How to stay safe in excessive heat

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year, according to the National Weather Service. Everyone is vulnerable to heat-related illness, but young children and older adults are especially high-risk.

“Don’t always focus on the exact temperature and heat index,” Buckles advised. “The heat index is based on temperature (in the shade) and humidity – it doesn’t account for sunlight.

“This time of year, it can be much hotter in direct sunlight during the early afternoon. It can also be locally hotter in urban areas around a lot of pavement, which absorbs and retains heat.”

Heat safety tips and reminders:

Drink plenty of water during heat waves and days with excessive heat.

If outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade.

If you must work outdoors, try to plan on doing most of your outdoor work earlier in the morning or later in the evening.

Avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

Wear lightweight clothing.

Use air conditioners and fans.

Check on older and sick people.

Never leave kids or pets in hot vehicles.

Monitor the forecast for updates.

More information about heat safety is available at weather.gov/safety/heat.