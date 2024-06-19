Summer Means a Mega €100,000 Prize Pool to Swim in with BGaming Drops!

Thank god it’s summer season! Winter was beginning to really feel like an unpaid internship in Siberia. I wore so many layers that I could as properly have been solid in a yeti documentary.

Anyway, we survived it, and now we get to embrace all that this season has in retailer – just like the BGaming Mega Summer season Drops promo the place a share of €100,000 is ready to be received!

Principally you play your favourite BGaming slots at BitStarz, they usually drop random money prizes at you. It’s a win-win scenario, supplied you’re one of many 10,034 gamers chosen for a candy summer season shock, that’s!

You’ve till 31 August 2024 to money in on this money drop, so get spinning as we speak!

Time to shine

If you happen to’ve been enjoying the previous BGaming Drops, then you understand this summer season they’ve turned up the warmth, injecting extra money and prizes into the pool than a rap battle showdown between Kendrick and Drake (yeah, I went there).

Within the Mega Summer season Drops, we’re enjoying for a share of a whopping €100,000 divvied up into over 10,000 prizes – the place the highest canines can win as much as €1,000 a time.

Heck, I’d bury the hatchet with my frenemy for an opportunity to attain large with BGaming if I needed to. Even when we’re beefing as a result of she stole my husband. There’s larger fish to fry right here. Fortunately profitable on this promo is a solo-game, so there’s my dignity saved.

Sunny spins

Though I really like a very good summer season, and a very good superstar feud to obsess over – what I really like extra are BGaming’s slots, particularly Wild Tiger slot, Gemhalla slot, and Joker Queen slot.

No matter you’re into, there’s a collaborating sport for you. So, if you happen to like singing cacti and rockstar frogs, then Johnny Money slot and Elvis Frog Trueways slot needs to be a favourite in your summer season session playlist!

If you happen to like comic Vadim Galygin, then play Dig Dig Digger slot, and Massive Atlantis Frenzy slot, as a result of they’re based mostly on him.

You may’t go fallacious, no matter you select. Even when it’s a sport about mice and magic. I’m certain that one received’t suck both.

Make it a Mega Summer season

There we’ve it, sun-chasers, summer season is right here, and it’s time to take advantage of it with BGaming’s Mega Summer season Drops at BitStarz!

You’ve acquired a pool of €100,000 to swim in, break up into over 10,000+ prizes. So, whether or not you’re spinning for enjoyable or aiming for a high €1,000 prize drop, everybody’s within the sport.

So, mud off your Haviannas, set your sights on the slots, and make this summer season a winner. The warmth is on till August 31, 2024 – don’t miss out in your likelihood to shine!