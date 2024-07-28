Summer McIntosh wins silver for Canada’s first medal of Paris 2024 – Team Canada

July 27, 2024





Summer time McIntosh‘s first Olympic medal is Group Canada’s first medal of Paris 2024.

The 17-year-old received silver within the girls’s 400m freestyle in a time of three:58.37 on the primary night time of swimming finals at Paris La Défense Enviornment.

This remaining was rife with anticipation because it featured the three quickest girls ever within the occasion: McIntosh, world report holder Ariarne Titmus of Australia, and American Katie Ledecky.

In the long run, it was Titmus who led from begin to end to efficiently defend the Olympic gold medal she received at Tokyo 2020 in a time of three:57.49, greater than two seconds slower than her world report. McIntosh caught together with her by way of the primary 4 of the eight laps earlier than Titmus started to open up a half a physique size lead and touched the wall 0.88 forward of the Canadian.

Each of them left Ledecky of their wake. The 2016 Olympic champion and four-time world champion within the occasion was really in fourth place by way of the primary half of the race earlier than shifting as much as declare bronze in 4:00.86, leaving her 2.49 again of McIntosh.

That is simply Canada’s second ever Olympic medal within the girls’s 400m freestyle. Shannon Smith received bronze 48 years in the past at Montreal 1976.

Three years in the past, McIntosh completed fourth on this occasion in her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 when she was simply 14 years outdated.