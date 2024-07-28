Summer McIntosh grabs Canada’s 1st medal in Paris with women’s 400m freestyle silver

Summer season McIntosh has received Canada’s first medal of the Olympic Video games in Paris with a silver in swimming’s 400-metre freestyle.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus defended her Olympic crown in a time of three minutes 3:57.49 seconds forward of McIntosh in 3:58.37 and bronze medallist Katie Ledecky of america in 4:00.86.

Titmus defended her crown Saturday by pushing the tempo off the blocks and taking an early lead that the 23-year-old by no means relinquished.

McIntosh within the subsequent lane ran second the complete distance. Ledecky, 27, pale on the finish to complete over a physique size behind McIntosh for bronze and the eleventh medal of the American’s profession.

Ledecky, McIntosh and Titmus took turns holding the world document just lately with Titmus carrying the usual of three minutes 55.38 from the 2023 world championship into Saturday’s remaining.

Summer season McIntosh received her first-career Olympic medal, swimming to silver within the ladies's 400m freestyle remaining. Australia's Ariarne Titmus received gold, whereas American Katie Ledecky claimed bronze.

McIntosh practically received the primary Olympic medal of her profession within the 400 free as a 14-year-old three years in the past in Tokyo, however positioned fourth.

The Toronto swimmer is the world-record holder within the ladies’s 400 particular person medley. McIntosh swims that occasion Monday.

“Going into tonight I actually simply wished to place my finest foot ahead and race as onerous as I might. Total I am fairly pleased with the consequence,” mentioned McIntosh. “An Olympics is all the time fairly nerve-racking, and there is lots of anticipation going into every race, so [I’m] sort of studying the way to cope with that and in addition making an attempt to feed off the group.”

The race had been in comparison with the epic males’s 200 freestyle “Race of the Century” showdown between American Michael Phelps, Australian Ian Thorpe and Dutch big Pieter van den Hoogenband in 2004.

“Any time I get to race both of these ladies it is a tremendous alternative and I study a lot. They push me to be higher and make me put my finest foot ahead, so it was undoubtedly an excellent race,” McIntosh mentioned.

Titmus, generally known as “The Terminator”, led from begin to end.

“I am simply blissful to get the consequence for myself and I really feel so honoured to be part of the race and be alongside legends like Katie,” Titmus mentioned.

“I look as much as her a lot as an athlete, and there is definitely not a rivalry past the races. I actually respect her as an individual and I hope that I placed on an excellent present tonight and everybody loved it.”

All three medallists have been previous or current world document holders.

“We knew it was going to be an ideal race getting into, so many nice opponents within the discipline,” Ledecky mentioned.

“I knew it would be robust and everybody in that discipline put up an ideal race. Ariarne [Titmus] and Summer season [McIntosh] swam actually, very well. I have not checked out how the entire race broke down, I can solely see it from my lane, however kudos on some nice races.”

Summer season McIntosh obtained the silver medal through the victory ceremony for the ladies's 400-metre freestyle remaining at Paris 2024.

Titmus swept the 200m and 400m freestyle in Tokyo, and he or she goes for a similar double in Paris. Ledecky goes for a double within the 800m and 1,500m.

Additionally, defending ladies’s 100m butterfly champion Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., certified for the ultimate of that occasion.

She tied for the fourth-fastest time within the semifinals.

The occasion is ready for Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports activities' Devin Heroux interviewed Summer season McIntosh poolside, after she received the silver medal within the ladies's 400-metre freestyle remaining at Paris 2024.

Canadian ladies’s relay workforce finishes 4th

The Canadian ladies’s 4×100 relay squad of Summer season McIntosh, Taylor Ruck, Maggie Mac Neil and Penny Oleksiak completed fourth within the occasion’s remaining, coming in 2.69 seconds after third-placed China.

Australia’s workforce of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris took gold with an Olympic document time of three minutes 28.92 seconds, securing their nation’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal within the occasion.

Canada teammates Summer season McIntosh, left to proper, Taylor Ruck, Penny Oleksiak and Margaret Mac Neil hug after competing within the ladies’s 4x100m freestyle relay on Saturday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The U.S. got here in second, simply 1.28 seconds behind the Australian workforce, which was ok for an Americas document.

China additionally posted a record-worthy efficiency, setting an Asian document.

Within the males’s 4x100m relay, Canada’s workforce of Finlay Knox, Yuri Kisil, Javier Acevedo and Josh Liendo completed in sixth place.

Caeleb Dressel collected his eighth profession Olympic gold medal, and a primary of the Paris Video games for the U.S. workforce, when he anchored them to a second successive 4x100m freestyle title.

Australia took silver and Italy the bronze, with China lacking out on the medals in fourth place.

Jack Alexy, Chris Giuliano, Hunter Armstrong and Dressel mixed in a time of three minutes 09.28 seconds to beat Australia by 1.07 within the final remaining of a raucous opening night time on the La Protection Enviornment.