Summer League Rockets roll Lakers 99-80

Within the featured ESPN Vegas Summer time League sport of the day, ESPN’s Doris Burke and Mark Jones got here largely to speak Bronny James’ Vegas debut and JJ Reddick, with a touch of Dalton Knecht thrown in. The Houston Rockets’ Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore and firm got here to play basketball.

It’s considerably tough to account for Summer time League video games in a helpful narrative style, so I’ll largely discuss particular person gamers, and some issues I assumed had been fascinating.

The sport began out shut, with the sting going to the Lakers, although on the time I suspected that is perhaps resulting from LA taking part in within the California Basic and really having had the possibility to play collectively longer, and in an actual sport setting. My sense was that the Rockets roster was simply far more gifted than LA’s total and it could present.

The Rockets returned the Reigning Summer time League MVP (a doubtful type of title to probably repeat) Cam Whitmore, together with their Deep Bench Goon Squad of of Nate Williams, Jermaine Samuels and Nate Hinton. To be honest, they aren’t actually goons, extra like blocky guys round 6’5” who’ve a variety of abilities, although none at excessive and even center NBA ranges, a excessive motor, and a relentless, bodily, type of play both defending or attacking the basket. All of them have some deadly flaw of their video games, largely capturing. However because the final guys on an NBA bench, you possibly can do lots worse. You’ll at all times get toughness and energy from them.

Extra apparently the Rockets featured the third choose within the NBA draft, Reed Sheppard, AJ Griffin, traded for the 2-44 choose, and unsigned free agent out of Oregon, N’Faly Dante. Kira Lewis Jr can also be alongside for the journey, attempting to resurrect a once-promising NBA profession derailed by accidents and the Curse of The Pelicans (which is: everybody might be fairly good, at all times harm, and it’ll by no means quantity to something).

As the sport wore on the Rockets superior expertise and depth started to point out.

Notably the abilities of Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore.

You’ve in all probability heard me gush about Whitmore earlier than, however my enthusiasm for his ascent into potential stardom remains to be in full bloom. Whitmore began the sport taking dangerous pictures, not defending a lot, and by no means passing. Maybe there have been phrases stated about this at halftime, as Whitmore was a modified participant within the second half, exhibiting his penchant for spectacular dishes (if not too many meat and potatoes assists). He additionally grabbed boards, smashed dunks, and performed nicely total. He was, with out query, the most effective athlete on this explicit court docket.

Whitmore has the celebrity high quality of racking up stats in what seems to be an off night time. He performed beneath 28 minutes however scored 20 factors on 8-17 capturing (largely a product of 1-6 3pt makes an attempt) as 7-9 appears good and grabbed 10 boards, dished 4 assists (all within the second half I believe) and grabbed 4 steals.

Okay, however you got here to examine Reed, proper?

Sheppard scored 23pts on 9-17 capturing, grabbed 4rbs, dished 5ast (in opposition to 4 TOs although two actually weren’t his fault I believe). He additionally acquired one steal and three blocks. This reductions what number of passes he deflected, and dribbles he disrupted considerably. The “Inventory” stat of steals and blocks is extra applicable right here.

However you’ll be able to learn a field rating. What’s essential right here is that Sheppard went 4-6 from three, and two of these pictures had been each off the bounce, and from about 30 toes or extra. When you had been apprehensive about NBA vary, don’t. It’s there, after which some. When you go beneath a display screen for Sheppard, he’s going to let it fly, and he’s going to money it. The outlier 3pt shot? It’s nonetheless mendacity outdoors expectation.

He additionally cooked the 6’7” Dalton Knecht on a beautiful Curried hesitation transfer. No, actually, watch this. Dalton Knecht isn’t a man delivered to the VSL to fill out the roster, he’s a 23-24 yr previous drafted within the first spherical. (Total he regarded good, his shot is actual, and he’ll have the ability to play off the bench instantly for the Lakers I believe, given his top and capturing contact.)

Sheppard, actually, actually, would possibly simply have the ability to shoot the ball like this. The shot is fast, and it’s pure. The shape is just textbook. Reed (his mom Stacy’s maiden identify, like Southern younger man) did, in fact, show he was human. He made some errors, he was too formidable with some passes, he underestimated the quickness of his opponents and performed too near them, and acquired burned a couple of instances. He anticipated cuts that by no means arrived, and typically acquired a bit misplaced. He additionally dunked in transition, no downside, on a slick “I solely do spotlight assists.” move from Whitmore.

What Sheppard largely did, although, was look precisely just like the no-brainer finest prospect of the draft, and perhaps the most effective capturing prospect in years. When you puzzled if he can play level, he can. No, he’s not an NBA starter but, however he definitely appears like he might be. It’s solely summer time league, however he regarded like a 19 yr previous cross between Steph Curry and Chris Paul. No, actually. It’s in play.

What else?

AJ Griffin flashed each greatness and grossness. Superior athleticism on the assault, and utter bafflement on protection. He’s a 3rd yr participant in VSL. He merely HAS to look higher than his 8pts on 2-7 capturing, 2 boards, 0 assists, 2stl, 2blk in virtually 29 minutes of Summer time League motion. He’s nonetheless solely 20 (about 3 years youthful than Knecht) however this was discouraging. If he was open, Sheppard would have discovered him.

In different information N’Faly Dante appears like an NBA participant. Not a excessive stage one, most definitely, however he’s acquired an “NBA Physique” at muscular 6’11”, 265lbs with a terrific wingspan. He was at Oregon 5 years, and it reveals. He processed the sport nicely, labored arduous, and unselfishly, guarded decently on the perimeter, and had a spectacular chase down block. His stat line largely confirmed rebounds and blocks, however he set arduous picks, and was extremely energetic. His pace regarded good, too. When you’re apprehensive a few third heart, fear no extra.

Bronny James doesn’t look very similar to an NBA participant at this level. He’s attempting to hurry up his 3pt shot, and it’s in all places. It’s a pleasant story, however one other yr in faculty would have helped him, I believe.

To the final disappointment and maybe shock of ESPN at al, the Rockets gained this one going away.