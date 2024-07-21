Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Sex of 1st Baby

Lindsay Hubbard goes to be a lady mother!

“This was really essentially the most particular second of my being pregnant!! My boyfriend discovered the gender first, after which revealed it to me within the sweetest manner whereas we had been touring in Europe,” Hubbard, 37, wrote through Instagram on Saturday, July 20. “We left Milan on June ninth and took a automobile to Lake Maggiore. He organized forward of time for the resort to arrange our room with flowers and balloons to shock me with once we walked in.”

She added, “It’s arduous to shock me, however not solely did he pull it off, he crushed it! 🥰 We couldn’t be extra excited that our little cub is a child lady!”

The Summer time Home star additionally uploaded video footage from the second, by which she walked into their resort room to seek out an array of pink balloons and matching flower bouquets filling the house.

Associated: See Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard’s Child Bump Album

Summer time Home star Lindsay Hubbard introduced on Independence Day that she is pregnant along with her first child. “Set off Warning: This publish incorporates extra fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” Hubbard wrote through Instagram alongside a photograph of herself holding a Clearblue being pregnant check. “The second I had a sense, I took a […]

“No! What? We’re having a lady?” Hubbard exclaimed. “Oh my God, babe!”

Hubbard introduced her being pregnant earlier this month.

“Set off Warning: This publish incorporates extra fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!💥💥,” Hubbard wrote through Instagram. “I really imagine the universe has an even bigger plan and that is it! 💫The second I had a sense, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Being pregnant Check and getting a transparent consequence, in phrases, made the following steps sooo a lot simpler.”

In keeping with the truth star, she and her boyfriend — presumed to be Dr. Turner Kufe, a doctor who works in biotech investing — expect their first child collectively in the course of the 2024 vacation season.

Associated: Movie star Being pregnant Bulletins of 2024: Stars Who Are Anticipating

So many stars have introduced that they’re increasing their households by welcoming infants in 2024. “Child Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Scorching to Deal with alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote through a joint publish to Instagram to announce the information of their rainbow child on January 1. (The couple had beforehand shared […]

Hubbard has been relationship her boyfriend since January when he reached out following a failed connection in 2020.

“A few of my associates name it, like, a boomerang, the place you exit the primary time, the timing wasn’t proper, after which they arrive again round,” she quipped on the “Bitch Bible” podcast in Could. “He broke issues off with me, however he did it in such a respectful manner. I went again and was like, ‘Let me see what this man mentioned.’ It was the nicest textual content ever, ‘trigger most guys will simply ghost you or fade away or disappear or no matter.”

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

On the time, the physician was not on the lookout for a severe relationship. By late 2023, he acquired in contact with Hubbard following her break up from ex-fiancé Carl Radke.

Hubbard has since asserted that her new man is The One.

“We now have a really loving, caring and wholesome relationship. I lastly really feel like I met my match with him,” Hubbard advised Individuals earlier this month. “He’s simply so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a toddler with me.”