‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Is Pregnant

“Summer time Home” star Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant together with her first little one.

The Bravolebrity, 37, revealed the pleased information on Instagram on the Fourth of July when she shared some photographs of her rising child bump, in addition to a snap of her optimistic being pregnant check and a few pics from her ultrasound.

“Set off Warning: This submit comprises extra fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” she wrote. “I really consider the universe has an even bigger plan and that is it! 💫The second I had a sense, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Being pregnant Take a look at and getting a transparent outcome, in phrases, made the subsequent steps sooo a lot simpler.”

“My boyfriend and I are past excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Vacation season 2024!! 🦁🎁,” she continued.

Though Hubbard didn’t reveal her new boyfriend’s identify within the submit, she did embrace a photograph of a person cradling her child bump from behind. Nevertheless, his face can’t be seen.

She acquired a number of love within the feedback from different Bravo personalities.

“Congratulations!! Think about making somebody sandwiches on a regular basis and so they by no means make one for you…..however with this little individual it’s completely okay 💗,” former “Under Deck” star Kate Chastain wrote, referencing considered one of Hubbard’s notorious quotes about sandwiches from “Summer time Home.”

“Love you! So pleased for you! 🥹,” “Vanderpump Guidelines” star Kate Maloney commented.

“lindsay!!!!! omg congratulations! ❤️❤️,” “VPR” star and “Love Island USA” host Ariana Madix wrote.

One in all Hubbard’s different “Summer time Home” co-stars, Paige DeSorbo, seemingly predicted Hubbard’s being pregnant final yr whereas filming an episode of the present, which aired earlier this yr. DeSorbo made a remark to Hubbard after Hubbard’s cut up from Carl Radke that in a yr, she “may very well be married with a child” with the love of her life.

“My manifestation even scared me….congratulations,” DeSorbo wrote on Hubbard’s submit about her being pregnant information.

Lindsay Hubbard on Season Eight of “Summer time Home.” Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo through Getty Photos

Hubbard was beforehand engaged to Radke — her “Summer time Home” co-star. Their relationship from mates to lovers performed out throughout a number of seasons of the present, and their breakup was documented in the latest season.

In September 2023, Hubbard confirmed she and Radke ended their engagement after days of fan hypothesis on-line.

“The final 2 weeks have been probably the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram after their cut up. “My whole life and future was ripped out from beneath me and I’ve had a tough time making sense of all of it — with no solutions or closure on why. I really feel humiliated by the way it went down, and concurrently heartbroken that it occurred within the first place. My belief has been betrayed, and coming to phrases with that has been tough for me.”

Although the breakup was tough for Hubbard, she is now seeing somebody new. On the “Summer time Home” Season Eight reunion, she advised host Andy Cohen that she is relationship somebody who has not seen her present as of but.

“Oh, boy,” Cohen replied.

She additionally advised Rolling Stone that she would not know if her new boyfriend will be part of the “Summer time Home” forged.

“I feel that’s a dialog that I must have with him,” she mentioned.

As for Radke, she mentioned she feels “very detached” about him and would not thoughts capturing one other season of “Summer time Home” with him regardless of their breakup.

“I look again on that relationship and I thank God I’m not in that relationship anymore. I’m in a unique relationship that’s so loving, caring, and respectful. I’m in a very good headspace usually proper now,” she defined. “With Carl, I simply take a look at him like he’s simply one other man within the room. I don’t have any feelings a technique or one other. I don’t have hatred in the direction of him, I don’t want him any ailing will. I’m not going to go discuss to him about all of the s–t happening in my life however I can tolerate being in the identical room as him. If meaning dwelling in the identical home, nice, no matter.”

Hubbard’s journey to motherhood has been a very long time coming. In 2022, she revealed she had began the journey of freezing her eggs in a submit she shared on Instagram.

Hubbard has additionally been pregnant earlier than together with her “Winter Home” co-star Jason Cameron’s little one, however in January 2022, she revealed she suffered a miscarriage within the Season Six premiere of “Summer time Home.”

Hubbard shared one other submit to her Instagram web page July 5 thanking followers for his or her assist.

“I wakened this morning feeling so blessed and grateful for this journey 🙏🥰,” she wrote.

“However most of all, I’m relieved and excited to lastly be capable to rejoice brazenly, and with the world. It has been extraordinarily tough to cover my pleasure in secrecy, and now that I’m in a position to share my happiness and pleasure, I really feel like a weight has been lifted (despite the fact that I’m truly gaining weight by the day lol)!”

She continued: “Our little cub is already so so liked! 🥹 Thanks for all the candy feedback, love, and assist! We’re actually over the moon proper now! ❣️”