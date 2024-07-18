Sue Mi Terry, then director at Bower Group Asia, speaks on a

Sue Mi Terry is accused of spying for South Korea: Justice Department

by

A former senior White Home worker and Central Intelligence Company analyst is accused of working as an agent for South Korea and disclosing U.S. authorities secrets and techniques to that nation’s intelligence officers, based on federal prosecutors.

Sue Mi Terry, 54, allegedly “subverted overseas agent registration legal guidelines in an effort to present South Korean intelligence officers with entry, data, and advocacy,” U.S. Legal professional Damian Williams mentioned Wednesday in a Justice Division press launch.

She was arrested Tuesday and charged with one depend of conspiracy to violate the International Brokers Registration Act (FARA), which carries a most sentence of 5 years in jail, and one depend of failure to register underneath FARA, which carries a most sentence of 5 years in jail, based on federal prosecutors.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Comment