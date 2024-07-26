Submit nominations for Faculty Distinguished Research Award and Innovator of the Year

It’s that point once more! The Workplace of Analysis and Expertise Administration is accepting nominations for the College Distinguished Researcher Award and for Innovator of the Yr. Awardees will probably be acknowledged throughout Innovation Week 2024, which is ready to happen Oct. 28 via Nov. 1.

To appoint somebody for a College Distinguished Analysis Award, e-mail supplies per the beneath outlines to Jennifer Capretta, government director of operations, at [email protected] by July 31. Incomplete nomination packages is not going to be reviewed.

To appoint somebody for Innovator of the Yr, full this type by Aug. 23.

In regards to the College Distinguished Analysis Award

The College Distinguished Analysis Award was created to acknowledge the excellent analysis and scholarly contributions of the college at Case Western Reserve College to their fields of examine and to the analysis repute of the establishment. It’s anticipated that not more than 4 College Distinguished Analysis Awards will probably be named in anyone yr. The president, provost and vp for analysis will current the award yearly to members of the college analysis neighborhood to acknowledge their excellent contributions to data creation, scholarship and/or creative creativity of their areas of experience. Awardees will probably be anticipated to have established excellent nationwide and worldwide reputations for his or her scholarly or artistic contributions.

Description of the Award

The award is meant to acknowledge excellent achievement within the space of experience of the college member. The award will encompass a plaque and a financial award of $10,000 supplied as discretionary funds to additional help analysis.

Eligibility

The College Distinguished Analysis Award will probably be open to all energetic, full-time members of the college school, together with division chairs and people in different administrative positions. All disciplines practiced at CWRU are eligible, together with these (just like the humanities and the performing arts) that don’t primarily focus their scholarly or artistic manufacturing within the publication of journal articles.

Choice Standards

The award is given to people who’ve made a big contribution to scholarship or creative creativity. This contribution could possibly be a long-term, cumulative contribution or a single, significantly insightful concept, experiment, software or interpretation. All analysis, scholarly, and creative contributions will probably be thought-about, however an emphasis will probably be positioned on work undertaken whereas employed at CWRU. It’s anticipated that not more than 4 awards will probably be made yearly.

Nomination Procedures

Every year, the senior vp for analysis will situation a name for nominations. The deans of the colleges/faculty will probably be accountable for candidate nomination inside their faculties/faculty. Every college/faculty might submit two new or up to date nominations annually. Deans are strongly inspired to contemplate fairness and inclusion when selecting nominees. Faculties with greater than 100 tenured and tenure-track school members might submit a further nomination for every extra 100 tenured and tenure-track school members. The choice committee additionally might rethink nominees from earlier years.

An entire nomination bundle should embody:

A letter signed by the dean of the varsity/faculty indicating why the person is being nominated, summarizing the candidate’s analysis and scholarly or creative achievements, commenting on the letters of help, and outlining the nationwide and worldwide significance of the candidate’s work. The importance of different main analysis honors and awards obtained by the candidate (if any) ought to be mentioned. A present curriculum vitae of the candidate. It’s strongly most popular that nominees not be told of their nominations in order that the award generally is a shock. Please attempt to get hold of the CV with out telling the candidate concerning the nomination. Three letters of help from students within the candidate’s self-discipline, commenting on the significance and impression of the candidate’s work nationally and internationally. These letters ought to be from school exterior the applicant’s dwelling division.

A variety committee chaired by the Affiliate President for Analysis shall select the award recipients. The committee shall embody earlier recipients of the College Distinguished Analysis Award.