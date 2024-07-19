Style File 2024: This Week’s Best Red Carpet Looks 

A brand new yr brings new pink carpet moments.

Hollywood’s main women have been serving up main type inspiration whereas at award reveals, events, movie premieres and extra. We’re seeing little black attire, glittering robes and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with nice glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear.

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Take the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on January 7, for instance. America Ferrera — who Us Weekly named as our prime 5 greatest dressed stars — sparkled in Dolce & Gabbana, Natalie Portman was a strolling murals in Christian Dior and Elle Fanning was elegant in classic Balmain. At some point prior, on the Astra Movie Awards in California, Fantasia Barrino proved that orange is her shade in a billowing one-shoulder design.

Hold scrolling to see the most effective pink carpet appears of 2024 to this point, and verify again every week for a style recap: