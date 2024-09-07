Student shot in Joppatowne, Maryland high school – NBC4 Washington

A scholar at a Maryland highschool died after being shot by one other scholar throughout an altercation on Friday in a faculty lavatory, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler mentioned.

Warren Curtis Grant, 15, died after the capturing at Joppatowne Excessive College, the sheriff mentioned at a media briefing.

A 16-year-old scholar whom police recognized because the shooter fled shortly afterward however was caught minutes later close by.

“He has but to be charged, however might be charged, and on the time these prices are most well-liked as an grownup, we’ll launch the title of the suspect,” Gahler mentioned.

Gahler additionally mentioned that the sheriff’s workplace has had greater than 10 incidents since 2022 “the place the suspect was both the sufferer, witness or the suspect in an incident dealt with by the Harford County Sheriff’s Workplace,” including that the investigation was in its early levels.

Shortly after the capturing, the sheriff’s workplace requested folks to keep away from the realm, however emphasised that the confrontation was an “remoted incident, not an energetic shooter.” A parent-student reunification heart was established at a close-by church. Greater than 100 personnel responded to the highschool about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Baltimore, Gahler mentioned.

The battle occurred two days after a shooter whom authorities recognized as a 14-year-old scholar killed 4 folks at a highschool exterior Atlanta. Wednesday’s assault renewed debate about protected storage legal guidelines for weapons and had dad and mom questioning easy methods to discuss to their youngsters about faculty shootings and trauma.