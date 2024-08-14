STRUMP Surges 15% As Donald Trump Jr. Announces New Crypto Platform To “Take On” Banks

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Tremendous Trump (STRUMP) value surged over 15% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.006652 as of two:30 a.m. EST as Donald Trump Jr. reveals he’s engaged on a brand new decentralized finance protocol that may “tackle” the banking business.

“I feel there was a whole lot of inequality in that solely sure folks can get financing,” Trump Jr. stated in an Aug. 8 Q&A session on the subscription-based platform Locals. He added that the notion of decentralized finance is “very interesting” to him.

Donald Trump Jr. Says New Challenge Will Not Be A Meme Coin

Trump Jr. additionally stated that the brand new undertaking he’s engaged on is just not one other meme coin. As an alternative, he’s engaged on a “bigger sort platform” that’s very completely different from a light-hearted crypto. With reference to timelines, he didn’t give any clear indication of when the platform would launch. He did, nevertheless, say that it could be a “very long time earlier than we are able to do something.”

Regardless of the Republican nominee’s son confirming that he’s not engaged on a brand new meme coin, a number of tokens linked to the previous President surged within the final 24 hours. Pepe (TRUMP), FreeTrump ($TRUMP) and Darkish MAGA (DMAGA) have been among the many finest 24-hour performers within the political meme coin sector.

Restore The Public (RTR) Dives 95%

Not all Trump-themed tokens had a profitable buying and selling session yesterday. A newly-launched token on the Solana blockchain by the identify of Restore the Republic (RTR), rumored to be the official token of the previous President, noticed its market cap balloon to $155 million.

Associates: Beware of pretend tokens! The one official Trump undertaking has NOT been introduced! You’ll hear it right here first. https://t.co/33wfKyaMVB — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 8, 2024

The token’s worth then plummeted 95% on Aug. 8 after Eric Trump warned that his father doesn’t but have an official token. A handful of early buyers have been, nevertheless, nonetheless capable of stroll away with substantial income.

On-chain information from Lookonchain revealed that 5 wallets belonging to early buyers, or insiders, made $4 million in income in simply 6 hours with the token’s meteoric rise and subsequent plunge.

