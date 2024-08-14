Donald Trump Jr. Strikes Deal for 'Limited' Interview With Intelligence Committee - The New York Times

STRUMP Surges 15% As Donald Trump Jr. Announces New Crypto Platform To “Take On” Banks

The Tremendous Trump (STRUMP) value surged over 15% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.006652 as of two:30 a.m. EST as Donald Trump Jr. reveals he’s engaged on a brand new decentralized finance protocol that may “tackle” the banking business.

 “I feel there was a whole lot of inequality in that solely sure folks can get financing,” Trump Jr. stated in an Aug. 8 Q&A session on the subscription-based platform Locals. He added that the notion of decentralized finance is “very interesting” to him.

Donald Trump Jr. Says New Challenge Will Not Be A Meme Coin

Trump Jr. additionally stated that the brand new undertaking he’s engaged on is just not one other meme coin. As an alternative, he’s engaged on a “bigger sort platform” that’s very completely different from a light-hearted crypto. With reference to timelines, he didn’t give any clear indication of when the platform would launch. He did, nevertheless, say that it could be a “very long time earlier than we are able to do something.”

Regardless of the Republican nominee’s son confirming that he’s not engaged on a brand new meme coin, a number of tokens linked to the previous President surged within the final 24 hours. Pepe (TRUMP), FreeTrump ($TRUMP) and Darkish MAGA (DMAGA) have been among the many finest 24-hour performers within the political meme coin sector.

Restore The Public (RTR) Dives 95%

Not all Trump-themed tokens had a profitable buying and selling session yesterday. A newly-launched token on the Solana blockchain by the identify of Restore the Republic (RTR), rumored to be the official token of the previous President, noticed its market cap balloon to $155 million.

The token’s worth then plummeted 95% on Aug. 8 after Eric Trump warned that his father doesn’t but have an official token. A handful of early buyers have been, nevertheless, nonetheless capable of stroll away with substantial income. 

On-chain information from Lookonchain revealed that 5 wallets belonging to early buyers, or insiders, made $4 million in income in simply 6 hours with the token’s meteoric rise and subsequent plunge.

