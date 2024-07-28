Struggling Yankees acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Marlins for 3 minor leaguers

BOSTON (AP) — Trying to spark a struggling membership, the New York Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins on Saturday for 3 minor leaguers: catcher Agustín Ramírez, infielder Jared Serna and infielder Abrahan Ramírez.

New York entered Saturday 10-23 after a 50-22 begin, suffering from sputtering beginning pitching, a shaky bullpen and an offense overly reliant on Aaron Choose and Juan Soto following accidents to Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu and left fielder Alex Verdugo have been in deep slumps.

An All-Star second baseman in 2022, the 26-year-old Chisholm has performed middle subject for a lot of the previous two seasons.

“Excited,” Choose mentioned after the Yankees rallied for an 11-8, 10-inning win over the Purple Sox. “He’s a dynamic participant, undoubtedly you may throw him up there within the leadoff spot or wherever, he’s going to undoubtedly lengthen this lineup. … He’s a weapon. You possibly can put him within the outfield. You possibly can put wherever on the infield. He’s bought velocity. He’s bought energy.”

He’s batting .249 with 13 homers and 50 RBIs this 12 months and is a .246 profession hitter with 66 homers and 205 RBIs in 5 seasons. Chisholm has 22 stolen bases, matching final 12 months’s complete and one shy of his profession excessive.

“Very gifted, athletic, velocity, energy, you already know, looks as if versatility, you already know, can play a number of totally different locations,” Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone mentioned. “I’ve solely seen him from afar, clearly, however clearly a really gifted younger participant.”

Chisholm has a $2,625,000 wage after dropping to the Marlins in arbitration. He’s eligible for arbitration once more after the 2024 and 2025 seasons and may turn out to be a free agent after the 2026 World Sequence.

“It’s at all times robust to lose a dynamic participant like Jazz,” Marlins supervisor Skip Schumaker mentioned. “He was keen to maneuver off positions. He was keen to maneuver up and down the lineup. He bought higher whenever you requested him to get higher in several positions or towards left-handed pitching.”

LeMahieu, a two-time batting champion, didn’t make his season debut till Could 28 after breaking his proper foot when he fouled off a pitch throughout a spring coaching recreation this previous March 16. A 3-time All-Star, he’s hitting .178 with one homer, 12 RBIs in 135 at-bats, and he has simply two hits in his final 28 at-bats.

LeMahieu’s .495 OPS ranked 383rd amongst 392 gamers with 100 or extra plate appearances getting into Saturday and his 59.1% floor ball charge was seventh. LeMahieu struggled following a damaged sesamoid bone in his proper huge toe that led to ligament injury in his second toe in 2022. He hit .220 within the first half final 12 months however .273 within the second.

He has two full seasons remaining in a $90 million, six-year contract that pays $15 million yearly.

Verdugo entered Saturday batting .160 (20 for 125) with one homer and 7 RBIs from June 15 on, dropping his season common from .266 to .231.

As well as, rookie first baseman Ben Rice was 4 for 50 after hitting three homers in a July 7 victory over the Purple Sox.

Agustín Ramírez, 22, hit .269 with 20 homers and 69 RBIs this 12 months at Double-A and Triple-A.

Serna, additionally 22, batted .253 with 13 homers and 58 RBIs with Excessive A Hudson Valley.

Abrahan Ramírez. 19, hit .348 with a pair of homers and 24 RBIs for the Florida Complicated League Yankees.

“I don’t know the place he’s going to hit, however he’s going to hit round Soto and Choose, which is fairly unimaginable,” Schumaker mentioned. “So, it makes them higher and I’m comfortable for him.”

___

AP freelance author Jim Hoehn in Milwaukee contributed to this report,

___

